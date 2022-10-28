Preston v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Preston North End host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend as Michael Carrick takes charge of his first game with the latter.

Carrick has the task of getting Boro out of trouble this season, picking up a squad outside the relegation zone on goals scored.

Looking to spoil Carrick’s start will be Ryan Lowe, who has Preston sitting 12th after a mixed start to the season.

Plenty of intrigue surrounds Carrick’s start to management at Deepdale, so check out everything you need to know here:

Latest team news

Preston’s main news comes in the form of their defensive options.

Lowe has confirmed (@pnefc) that Andrew Hughes was due to be linking up with his Preston teammates today, whilst Greg Cunningham is also available. There’s also been a return to training for Patrick Bauer, although he’s not going to be available until after the World Cup.

As for Boro, Carrick has confirmed (via the club’s official press conference) that there are a couple of niggles in his squad but they are relatively strong heading into the game at Deepdale.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Preston North End players play for now?

1 of 24 Tom Bayliss Fleetwood Morecambe Port Vale Shrewsbury

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Deepdale is 3pm on Saturday afternoon, with confirmed XIs coming an hour earlier at 2pm.

Is there a live stream?

The game falls under the 3pm blackout, so there will be no live stream available in the UK.

However, both clubs are offering audio packages to follow the game on their respective websites: Preston here and Boro here.

Score predictions

Given this is Carrick’s first game in-charge, it’s difficult to predict what we will get from Middlesbrough. There’s a good squad there and if there is to be a new manager ‘bounce’ they’ll be a handful for Preston.

Preston, meanwhile, will be wanting to get back on track after losing to Blackpool last weekend and conceding four.

You’d think Lowe’s side will want to be at their best defensively, whilst Boro’s unpredictability leaves you sitting on the fence with a low scoring draw.

FLW predicts: 1-1.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Middlesbrough players play for now?

1 of 24 ADAMA TRAORE WOLVES ASTON VILLA