Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Preston North End will beat West Lancashire rivals Blackpool at Deepdale on Saturday.

With the March international break wrapped up, the focus now shifts to the business end of the 2022/23 Championship season.

North End are holding onto their dwindling hopes of a late play-off push, sitting seven points back from the top sixth in 12th, but will need no extra motivation for Saturday's game.

There is no love lost between the two West Lancashire rivals and the opportunity to play a part in Blackpool's relegation is something they'll be determined not to miss.

Mick McCarthy's side are one place off the bottom of the Championship and four points adrift of safety - having won just two league games since October.

Who will win the West Lancashire derby?

A 6-1 hammering of QPR offered the Seasiders fresh hope earlier this month but that was swiftly followed by a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City and, for Sky Sports, Prutton has now predicted they'll lose 2-1 to Preston tomorrow as well.

He said: "Any hopes Preston may have had of making a late run to the play-offs came to a shuddering halt at Middlesbrough, but this is a chance to quickly get back on the horse. Win a few games and you never know.

"Blackpool were thumped by Coventry before the break, which was a real reality check after that exceptional result against QPR. Preston have struggled at Deepdale this season at times, but this should be three points for them."

The Verdict

It's hard to argue too much with Prutton here.

Derby games are hard to predict but bar their freak victory against QPR, McCarthy has struggled to get much out of Blackpool since taking charge.

The experienced coach has not had the impact that many were hoping he would and has so far been unable to shore things up at the back as expected.

Preston should be able to exploit that on Saturday - securing all three points and the bragging rights.