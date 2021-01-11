Preston transfer round-up: Rival interest for midfield target, North End trailing in race for defender, Neil makes transfer admission

Preston have had an inconsistent season so far, but they are just five points away from the play-off places as their halfway point.

The January window is crucial to the hopes of any team that wants to be successful, and it’s no different for North End. They have several huge decisions to make, with Alex Neil already bringing in new faces, as Jayson Molumby and Ched Evans arrived.

With many star men out of contract in the summer, the next two windows could be very busy at Deepdale, and here we look at the latest rumours concerning Preston.

Further interest in Ben Whiteman

With Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne and Ben Pearson all out of contract in the summer, Neil may need a new-look midfield.

Molumby’s arrival helps, but more work is to be done. One man they are after is Ben Whiteman, but it won’t be easy to land the midfielder, as Nottingham Forest and Derby have joined the lengthy list of potential suitors.

Blackburn leading Branthwaite chase

Another area that could do with strengthening is at centre-back, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite thought to be a target.

Carlo Ancelotti is happy to sanction a temporary switch, but Lancashire Live have revealed that Blackburn are the frontrunners to sign the talented left-footed centre-back until the end of the season.

Molumby may have extended Preston stay

As mentioned, North End have done some business, which included signing Molumby.

The Irish international joined on loan from Brighton until the end of the campaign, but Neil admitted that he initially wanted a permanent switch.

Interestingly, he also made it clear that a long-term agreement could be reached in the summer. So, it’s something to keep an eye on if the midfielder impresses in the coming months.