Preston North End are set to pay "handsome compensation" to sign Odense SK midfielder Mads Frökjaer-Jensen on a long-term deal, according to reports in Denmark.

Ekstra Bladet has reported that the 23-year-old is set to fly to Lancashire and undergo his Deepdale medical within a few days after successful talks between the two clubs.

The playmaker has notched up 120 appearances for the club since his debut in 2018, scoring 18 times and providing 16 assists. Frökjaer-Jensen has developed a real eye for a goal over the past two seasons - scoring 16 times since the start of 2021/22.

Preston 2023 summer signings

It's been a fairly slow start to the summer for North End, with Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay the only signing made so far.

Other targets have been identified, including another Anfield youngster in Bobby Clark and Everton forward Tom Cannon, while it appears the Championship side are casting their net wide as they look to give Ryan Lowe the tools to compete higher up the table next season.

With Josh Onomah's future unclear and Daniel Johnson leaving permanently, midfield looks to be an area that Lowe is keen to strengthen and reports in Denmark indicate he's closing in on another new arrival.

Preston close in on Mads Frökjaer-Jensen

According to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, after many hours of negotiations Preston have reached an agreement with Odense for Frökjaer-Jensen.

The deal for the attacking midfielder is said to be as good as done and he is expected to travel to England to have his medical within the next few days.

It is understood that the 23-year-old will sign a long-term contract with North End. The exact fee remains unknown at this point but the report claims that Odense will get "handsome compensation" for Frökjaer-Jensen.

When is Mads Frökjaer-Jensen out of contract at Odense?

Preston's initial approach for the playmaker was reportedly batted away but the Danish club eventually came to the negotiating table due to his contract situation.

Frökjaer-Jensen signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2020, which means he will become a free agent next summer and the current window could represent Odense's last chance to cash in.

Odense statement on Mads Frökjaer-Jensen

The Superligaen outfit released a statement concerning the midfielder this morning, which confirmed that he was closing in on a move away and had been given permission to travel to his prospective new club.

The statement read: "When we take on Viborg FF in a training match at Nature Energy Park later today, it will be without Mads Frøkjær-Jensen in the squad, as he has been given time off to visit a foreign club with a view to a change of club.

"The 23-year-old offensive player completed 120 games for OB last season, but it may be his last in the striped shirt for the time being, as Mads Frøkjær-Jensen has now been given time off to visit a foreign club."

Odense football director Björn Wesström added: "Mads has been allowed to visit a club, as we are in negotiations about a transfer. If there is a change in our playing squad, it will be communicated via OB's own channels when the agreements are signed."