Preston take action in pursuit of player eyed by Celtic and Man United

Preston North End are in talks to sign out-of-contract Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who has been watched by both Celtic and Manchester United, according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon.

With Daniel Iversen returning to Leicester City at the end of his loan spell, the Championship club need to strengthen their goalkeeping options this summer and it appears Ryan Lowe is not planning to hold back.

Nixon’s report indicates that the Preston boss wants to sign three new keepers in what is his first summer transfer window at the club.

Among those is Siegrist, who is out of contract this summer and has caught the eye of some big clubs.

Celtic and United are both said to have been watching him but the Deepdale outfit have opened talks over a deal and could offer him the chance of being their number one.

The 30-year-old is a product of the FC Basel and Aston Villa academies but never got a chance at senior level with either club.

A move to Vaduz in 2016 helped him to prove his first-team quality but it’s his exploits with Dundee over the past four years that has left him a player in demand this summer.

The Verdict

Signing a replacement for Iversen is certainly necessary this summer, though you feel some at the club will likely still hold some hope of re-signing the Danish keeper from Leicester.

Siegrist has impressed while at Dundee and the interest of Celtic and United shows the quality that North End are targetting.

Offering the 30-year-old first team football should give them an advantage but big clubs such as the pair that have been watching the Swiss shot-stopper can be hard to turn down.

Landing him on a free transfer would be a terrific start to the summer.