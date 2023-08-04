Highlights Preston and Swansea are interested in signing left-back Alex Bangura, who is keen on moving to England this summer.

Bangura, a 24-year-old Sierra Leone international, has impressed with over 50 top-flight appearances for Cambuur.

Both clubs are in need of a wing-back, and Bangura's attacking qualities make him an ideal fit for their playing styles. The player is also likely to be available at an affordable price due to Cambuur's relegation and his contract situation.

Who is Alex Bangura?

The 24-year-old, who has won four caps for Sierra Leone, is currently with the Dutch side, who were relegated to the second division last season.

Prior to that, he came through at Feyenoord, before moving to Cambuur, and he has gone on to make over 50 top-flight appearances for the club, with Bangura a regular for the past two seasons.

Despite the side struggling last season, the player clearly impressed, as it has been claimed that he was on the radar of Middlesbrough, who are looking to strengthen at left-back after missing out on Ryan Giles.

Preston & Swansea join the race for Alex Bangura

However, Boro’s interest appears to have cooled, which has opened the door for others to try and sign Bangura.

And, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has revealed that North End and Swansea are considering offering Bangura a chance to play in the Championship - something which he would be open to.

“Preston North End & Swansea City have expressed an interest in SC Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura. It’s understood the Sierra Leone international, 24, would be open to moving to England. The Eredivisie club recently rejected an offer from Serie A side Frosinone.”

Do Preston & Swansea need to sign Bangura?

You’d have to say that Bangura seems the ideal fit for both clubs. Having come through the ranks as a winger, he reverted to full-back in recent years, but those attacking instincts mean he should be the ideal wing-back for both Preston and Swansea, who look set to play that way moving forward.

For Preston, Alvaro Fernandez was hugely impressive last season on loan from Manchester United, and he hasn’t yet been replaced, so there’s no doubting this is a priority position for Ryan Lowe in the window.

It’s a similar story for Swansea. Ryan Manning, who was excellent over the years, has joined former boss Russell Martin at Southampton after his contract expired, and he is another who hasn’t been replaced properly yet.

So, both clubs are on the lookout for a wing-back, and Bangura would seem to fit the bill in terms of his profile and the attacking qualities he has.

How much will Alex Bangura cost?

It’s known that Swansea and Preston don’t have the biggest budgets in the Championship, so it’s crucial they’re smart with their recruitment, and that they search for potential bargains - which Bangura could be.

Cambuur’s relegation to the second tier of Dutch football weakens their negotiating positions, and it’s already stated that the player wants to go. More importantly though, Bangura has entered the final year of his contract with the club, so they know this is the last chance to get a fee for the player. Therefore, a summer departure seems inevitable, and he’s unlikely to command a big fee.

Preston start their Championship season with a game at Bristol City tomorrow, with Swansea hosting Birmingham City.