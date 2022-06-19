Preston set to edge Birmingham in transfer race for Newcastle Utd player

Preston North End are leading Birmingham City in the race to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman this summer, it has been claimed.

As per reporter Alan Nixon via Patreon, Woodman is set to sign for North End despite a late push by the Blues to secure his signature as their bid to bring Jack Butland back to St. Andrews falters.

Nixon reports that the final settlements with regards to Woodman’s move are set to be finalised shortly.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been at Newcastle United since coming through their youth ranks, but has made just nine senior appearances for the Magpies.

It is out on loan that Woodman has made his name, most notably during the two seasons he spent out on loan at Swansea City between 2019 and 2021.

During those two seasons, Woodman racked up 95 appearances for the Swans, and helped them reach the Championship play-off final in the 2020/21 campaign.

Preston North End’s interest in Woodman first emerged via Nixon at the beginning of this month.

North End are said to be looking for a Premier League loanee as their first choice goalkeeper next season, with Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen having returned to the King Power Stadium following his Deepdale loan spell.

The Verdict

It sounds as though Preston North End are going to get their man.

With zero senior goalkeepers currently on their books, it will no doubt be a relief to Ryan Lowe when this one gets over the line.

As for Birmingham City, things are looking less positive.

They are set to miss out on Woodman, and it does not sound as though their attempts to bring Jack Butland back to St. Andrews are going to be successful either.

Fortunately for them, they have keepers on the books, so their situation is not as pressing as the one at Deepdale.