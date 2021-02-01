Preston set to agree Everton deal before window closes

Preston North End are set to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon on loan before the transfer window closes, according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a number of Championship clubs over the last month, with Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Preston touted as potential destinations.

McGrath has now reported that North End are set to win the race for Gordon and complete a loan deal before the window slams shut this evening.

It’s been a busy day for the Deepdale outfit with Ben Davies leaving to join Liverpool this afternoon but it seems they’re set to finish the window by landing a Premier League player.

The 19-year-old has featured three times in the top flight this season but has played his best football in cup competitions – providing a combined four assists in four games in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

A product of the Toffees academy system, the England U20 international was handed his debut for the club in 2017/18 and has gone on to make 20 appearances so far.

The winter transfer window has been a very busy one for the Lilywhites and it seems Gordon is set to be their eight signing, after Liam Lindsay and Sepp Van Den Berg joined earlier today.

The Verdict

This could be a really smart signing from North End and a real boost form the to end the window on a positive.

Losing Davies was a blow but the 19-year-old’s arrival should help the club’s supporters move past it.

Gordon looks a bright talent and someone that could prove a dangerous weapon in the Championship – as the demand from the second tier proves.