Preston poised to make significant decision after latest defeat

Preston are set to sack Alex Neil after their poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town this afternoon.

North End had been hoping to push for the play-offs in this campaign, which is Neil’s fourth in charge at Deepdale, however it hasn’t gone to plan at all.

The 1-0 reverse today, where Preston were comfortably second best, was the fifth game in a row without a win for the side, but it worryingly extends their dismal form in 2021, with Neil’s men winning just three times in this calendar year.

That has left the team 16th in the Championship, so the pressure is really building on the boss from the fans, and Football Insider have claimed the Scotsman is set to be dismissed.

They state that the defeat against the Hatters was the tipping point, and an announcement should follow shortly.

Whilst it may not be a controversial decision given the recent form, the club did have a very busy January window, where Neil was backed to bring in several new signings following the departure of key players such as Ben Pearson and Ben Davies.

The verdict

In truth, this isn’t really a surprise, as Preston are underachieving this season and that ultimately falls on the manager.

After a few years of looking up the table, there was a hope that Neil could do one better and reach the top six, but it just hasn’t happened.

Today’s performance was alarming and if he does go the former Norwich City man can have few complaints. Then, it’s about getting the right replacement, which could wait until the summer if need be.

