Highlights Preston North End's recent decline in results and performances have put manager Ryan Lowe under pressure.

Despite a strong start to the season, the team has only won three of their last fifteen matches, risking their chances of promotion.

The club's hierarchy has expressed their support for Lowe and the current squad, believing they can turn their fortunes around with the upcoming January transfer window.

Preston North End have had a mixed start to the Championship season, as a current regression in results and performances have left boss Ryan Lowe in the firing line ahead of a crucial period.

After a strong start to the campaign that saw the Lilywhites go undefeated in their first eight outings, a first defeat of the season against West Bromwich Albion on September 30th has subsequently seen Lowe's men win just three of their following fifteen second tier outings, as they sit at risk of fading away from the promotion picture altogether.

Preston North End Points Total August 5th - September 30th 20 September 30th - Present 12 Stats correct as of December 23rd 2023

Preston suffer another defeat

That case wasn't helped on Friday night either, as North End were defeated 2-1 by managerless Swansea City in South Wales.

Alan Sheehan's side took the lead on 60 minutes through Jamie Paterson, but Preston rallied as FC Basel loanee Liam Millar registered his second goal of the season seven minutes later.

However, Lowe's side were dealt a sucker-punch late in the night, as Paterson struck again in the 95th minute of proceedings, leaving Preston with just one win at the Swansea.com Stadium in eight attempts.

Post-match, the Liverpudlian believes that while luck hasn't been on the side of North End, more work has to be done to halt this alarming slide.

"You can't account for individual errors and mistakes; decisions have cost us. The changes were made for reasons. If we'd drawn one-one then everyone would say the changes were fine, so we've got a squad and one I feel can compete. Everyone can step in when the time is right and perform, which they did. We just had a lapse in concentration for the last two minutes. I will have to lift myself, first and foremost, because I feel like I am letting people down - and that is not me, I don't want to let people down. I want to do the job to the best of my ability." he told the Lancashire Post.

"But, I am the manager and I take the brunt of it and the criticism - that's fine. It is football, so I will get home to my family and they will lift me. We'll be in tomorrow afternoon and I'll have to lift the players and we'll have to go again. Do we need a bit of luck to help us? Potentially, yeah. Where does that come from? I don't know. Do we have to keep just digging in and working hard? We have been undone by two moments of our own fault today. When you are losing games of football through mistakes or bad habits or not doing the right things, it hurts." Lowe added.

North End hierarchy reveal supporting stance

The frustration of the supporters is understandable given this wretched run that the club find themselves in. However, this has not detered the focus and plan which chairmen Craig Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale revealed they have full faith that the club's fortunes can be turned around.

"The easy decision based on recent results would be to change our football manager. We are not blind to the fact that recent results have not been acceptable. We have however invested two years in our football management team and in building a competitive squad." The duo began a club statement with.

"Everyone at Euxton, football management, coaches, players and admin staff are working hard to move the club in the right direction. We believe it incumbent on ourselves to continue this work together to make it a success."

The duo believe that the aforementioned strong start shows the capability of the squad and management team, and therefore ask that supporters have full trust in the decision not to make a managerial change.

"Early season results show that we were going in the right direction. Without dwelling on decisions that could and should have fallen in our favour and as a result added points that we were denied, we believe that this squad is capable of getting back to winning ways."

"Supporters can be the positive 12th man. Social media has its place in today’s world but frankly when used for abuse as opposed to constructive criticism it cannot be tolerated. We believe that our supporters can and will continue to demonstrate that they are our biggest asset."

"We are therefore asking you to respect our decision at this stage, to back our judgement and get behind the manager and the team in the fixtures ahead."

Related Man Utd may favour Preston North End transfer after previous experience: View The Lilywhites have been linked with a loan move for another Red Devils player

Is this the right decision for Preston North End?

This stance is definitely going to be an opinion splitter, with arguments at both sides of the fence understandable.

However, with the January window coming up, this gives Lowe the opportunity to add to a squad which needs bolstering, and new additions could subsequently breed new life into the current crop of players.

At present, Preston are only five points off the play-offs, which is no disaster, but given a similar fall-off at this stage last season, the fear is understandable and if results were to continue in this fashion, Lowe could soon be facing the exit door.