Preston North End’s transfer stance on 33-goal EFL striker becomes clearer

Preston North End will not be making a move to sign prolific Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, per the Lancashire Post.

Mullin was the most prolific man in England last season, scoring 33 times in 50 appearances after making his move to the Abbey Stadium permanent after an initial loan from Tranmere Rovers.

Having never scored more than 10 goals in a season, Mullin took his records to new heights in the 2020-21 campaign and was named League Two’s Player of the Year.

A report from Football Insider earlier today linked the Lilywhites and their divisional rivals Middlesbrough to the potential transfer of Mullin, who is out of contract with the newly-promoted League One side this summer.

But Dave Seddon of the Lancashire Post believes it is more of an agent-driven move – one who has been contacting multiple clubs about the availability of his client and North End were one of them.

Frankie McAvoy will not be making a move for the 26-year-old though, even though forwards are on the agenda incoming-wise at Deepdale this summer.

The Verdict

It’s all well and good doing the business in League Two, but this past season seemed like a bit of an anomaly for Mullin and it would be a massive risk for PNE to bring him in – even on a free transfer.

If he was in his early 20’s then it would make a lot of sense, but if that was the case then bigger clubs would be looking to snap him up you’d imagine.

But at the age of 26 it would make more sense if Mullin had a crack at League One with Cambridge or a top club from that league trumped them wage-wise to bring him in rather than moving up two levels to the Championship.

North End would probably not hesitate to shop in League Two if it was for a young prospect who could be developed – much like what happened with David Nugent in 2005 – but it won’t be happening with Mullin.