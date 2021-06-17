Preston North End’s transfer plans for this summer become clearer

Championship side Preston North End are likely to stick with what they know and stay in the domestic market this summer, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

Manager Frankie McAvoy has already made his first signing of the transfer window by bringing back former loanee Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal from Stoke City – and is also likely to re-sign Liverpool defender Sepp van Den Berg on a season-long loan after the Dutchman spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Deepdale.

With all but one signing coming from a team in the UK last season, the Lancashire Evening Post are now saying they will stay local in their pursuit of fresh blood in McAvoy’s first window as boss.

However, it’s currently unknown how heavily the Lilywhites will utilise the loan market again this summer, after bringing in Lindsay, van den Berg, Brighton’s Jayson Molumby, Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen and Everton’s Anthony Gordon for temporary spells in 2020/21.

These signings were made by Alex Neil though and it’s currently unclear whether his former assistant will do the same now he’s in the hot seat at Deepdale.

The verdict

Journalist Dave Seddon cited the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union as a possible reason why the Championship side have employed this strategy again.

Given these new rules surrounding work permits, Preston could be well served by switching their focus to the UK market, especially if they want to get more deals over the line in the next couple of weeks in time for pre-season.

Emil Riis Jakobsen’s arrival from Danish side Randers seemed to be a very left-field signing compared to their other arrivals in the last summer window – and although they wouldn’t turn down the chance of bringing in talented players from abroad if the opportunity arises – there might only be one or two new players joining from outside the UK again in this transfer period.