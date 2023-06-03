Preston North End had a positive campaign in the Championship under Ryan Lowe.

The Lilywhites finished 12th in the second division table, but ended up just six points adrift of the play-off places.

Preston battled for promotion all campaign, but fell just short of making the play-off places.

The supporters will be hoping a promising summer transfer window will help the club to build a side capable of going one step further by earning a top six finish next season.

Who are Preston North End’s most famous supporters?

Here we look at the five most famous people that are members of the Preston fanbase…

Andrew Flintoff

The former England cricket star, turned TV personality, is a famous supporter of Preston.

He has previously advertised for the club, helping to try boost ticket sales ahead of the current campaign.

While he no longer lives in the area, he has still been spotted at Deepdale every now and then.

Wade Barrett

Known as Bad News Barrett in his pomp, the former Nexus leader is a well known Preston supporter.

The now WWE co-commentator was recently heard giving credit to forward Tom Cannon live on air for his performances with the team.

Barrett has been known to sneak in references to the Lilywhites in his commentary every now and then.

Jessica Taylor

The Liberty X singer was born in Preston and has become a childhood fan of the club as a result.

Taylor has often been spotted attending games at Deepdale, becoming one of the most famous names be associated with supporting the Championship club.

Taylor is one of five members of the British band Liberty X, who achieved their fame in the early 2000’s.

Nick Park

Park is famous for being one of Britain’s biggest animators, creating the well known Wallace and Gromit series.

He has also worked on animations such as Creature Comforts, Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep.

Park is a famous Preston supporter, having been born in the area, and has also won four Academy Awards in his career.

Steve Borthwick

Borthwick was a rugby union player from 1998 to 2014 before moving into the coaching side of the game.

The 43-year-old worked with the likes of Bristol Rugby and the Leicester Tigers before becoming the England head coach in 2022.

But Borthwick has admitted that his dream as a child was to play for Preston North End.