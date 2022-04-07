Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Preston North End’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Published

3 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Preston North End are not exactly famed in recent years for having a productive youth academy, but in their history they have seen some very talented individuals come through as youngsters, whether that be in the days of Sir Tom Finney or in more recent times.

In the 21st century there has been the like of Paul McKenna, Andy Lonergan and Ben Davies who have progressed through the academy structure, into the first-team and become regulars at Championship level, whilst players like Josh Brownhill have been picked up from bigger clubs, moulded and have gone on to feature in the Premier League.

It all means that some good players have scored goals for the Lilywhites at a very young age as well, but who are the 10 youngest scorers for the club in their history?

As provided by transfermarkt, let’s find out who those players are, who they scored against and what they’re up to now.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Preston North End’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: