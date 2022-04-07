Preston North End’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Preston North End are not exactly famed in recent years for having a productive youth academy, but in their history they have seen some very talented individuals come through as youngsters, whether that be in the days of Sir Tom Finney or in more recent times.

In the 21st century there has been the like of Paul McKenna, Andy Lonergan and Ben Davies who have progressed through the academy structure, into the first-team and become regulars at Championship level, whilst players like Josh Brownhill have been picked up from bigger clubs, moulded and have gone on to feature in the Premier League.

It all means that some good players have scored goals for the Lilywhites at a very young age as well, but who are the 10 youngest scorers for the club in their history?

As provided by transfermarkt, let’s find out who those players are, who they scored against and what they’re up to now.