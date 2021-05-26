Preston North End’s top 10 oldest ever goalscorers

Preston North End have been partial to bringing in a bit of experience over the years – and when it’s the right kind of experience you can’t beat it.

Club-bred youngsters are a bit of a rarity for the Lilywhites in the senior ranks in recent years, with players that are in and around the first team tending to be in their mid-20’s, but especially in the season just gone older players like Greg Cunningham and Ched Evans were added into the mix.

When North End have had success there’s usually been some senior players guiding them over the line – David Eyres in the League One-winning season in 2000, Brian O’Neil patrolling the midfield during the play-off final campaign in 2005 and Kevin Davies playing a role in PNE’s promotion in 2015.

Here are the 10 oldest players to have scored in a North End shirt, as assisted by transfermarkt and other sources – and there are some familiar names to all that make the top 10.