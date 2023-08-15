Preston North End will be looking to challenge for the play-offs in the Championship again this season.

The Lilywhites emerged as outside top six contenders after an excellent second half of last season, but they fell away towards the end after failing to win any of their final five games of the campaign.

Ryan Lowe's side have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, picking up four points from their opening two league games, although they did crash out of the Carabao Cup after being beaten on penalties by League Two side Salford City.

It has been a busy summer at Deepdale, with Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Jack Whatmough and Calvin Ramsey all arriving as Lowe rebuilds his squad for another play-off push.

As well as the new additions, a number of academy players are currently involved in the first team squad.

Lowe has started 17-year-old Kian Best at left-wing back in all three competitive games so far, while the likes of Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Kian Taylor and Lewis Leigh could all receive minutes this season.

As the next generation of talent begins to emerge at the club, we ranked North End's top 10 most valuable academy graduates.

All figures are according to Transfermarkt.

10 Danny Mayor - €200k

Midfielder Mayor established himself as a regular for the Lilywhites after coming through the academy, scoring three goals in 77 appearances for the club before departing for Sheffield Wednesday in 2012.

It did not work out for Mayor at Hillsborough and he featured just nine times for the Owls, spending time out on loan with Southend United and Bury.

After a successful loan spell with the Shakers in the 2013-14 season, Mayor made his move to Gigg Lane permanent and he achieved two promotions from League Two during his time at the club in 2015 and 2019, the second of those coming under current North End manager Lowe.

Mayor reunited with Lowe at Plymouth Argyle in July 2019 and he secured his third promotion from League Two with the Pilgrims in his first season at Home Park.

The 32-year-old experienced success again last season as he helped Argyle to the League One title, but he left the club this summer and joined Fleetwood Town.

9 Adam O'Reilly - €300k

Midfielder O'Reilly made just one appearance for the Lilywhites and he spent much of his time of the club out on loan with Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic, Bamber Bridge, Waterford and St Patrick's Athletic.

The 22-year-old returned to his native Ireland with Derry City in January and he has been a regular for Ruaidhri Higgins' side, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

8 Danny Devine - €325k

Defender Devine made 15 appearances for North End before joining Fleetwood Town in 2012.

After an unsuccessful stint at Highbury Stadium, Devine made the move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2013 and he has gone on to make a name for himself north of the border.

Devine spent three-and-a-half years with Caley Thistle before going on to have stints with Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

The 30-year-old returned to Inverness in August 2020 and he helped his side reach the final of the Scottish Cup last season, where they were beaten by Celtic.

7 Reece James - €400k

Defender James spent time in the Lilywhites' academy before joining Manchester United in July 2012.

James made one senior appearance for the Red Devils during his time at Old Trafford and spent time out on loan with Carlisle United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

The left-back departed for Wigan Athletic in July 2015 and he enjoyed a successful spell at the DW Stadium, achieving two promotion from League One with the Latics in 2016 and 2018.

After stints with Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers, James joined Blackpool in June 2021, but after struggling for minutes at Bloomfield Road, he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan last summer.

James scored one goal and provided four assists in 34 appearances to help the Owls to promotion to the Championship last season and he made his move to Hillsborough permanent in June.

6 Jack Armer - €650k

Defender Armer did not make a senior appearance for the Lilywhites and joined Carlisle United in August 2020 after his release by the club.

Armer has been a regular during his time at Brunton Park and he scored two goals and provided seven assists in 53 appearances in all competitions last season as the Cumbrians won promotion from League Two.

The 22-year-old has featured for Scotland at under-19 level and he will be hoping to continue his fine form for Paul Simpson's side in the third tier this campaign.

5 Bailey Wright - €700k

Defender Wright scored eight goals in 205 appearances for the Lilywhites, helping the club to promotion from League One in 2015.

The Australian international departed to join Bristol City in January 2017 and he was named the Robins' captain ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Wright initially joined Sunderland on loan in January 2020 before making the move permanent that summer and he enjoyed a successful spell at the Stadium of Light, winning the EFL Trophy in 2021 and promotion from League One through the play-offs in 2022.

The 31-year-old's minutes were limited in the Championship with the Black Cats and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United before completing a move to Singaporean side Lion City Sailors this summer.

4 Josh Earl - €900k

Defender Earl came through the North End academy and after loan spells with Lancaster City, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Burton Albion, he established himself in the first team in the 2021-22 season.

Despite making 31 appearances during that campaign, Earl was released at the end of the season and moved across Lancashire to join Fleetwood.

Earl scored one goal and provided four assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season as Scott Brown's side recorded a 13th-placed finish in League One.

3 Ben Davies - €3.50m

Defender Davies had loan spells with York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood before breaking into the North End first team in the 2017-18 season.

Davies impressed with his performances for the Lilywhites, earning him a move to Premier League giants Liverpool for a £1.6 million fee in February 2021.

It did not work out for Davies at Anfield and after spending the 2021-22 season on loan at Sheffield United, he departed the club without making an appearance for the Reds, joining Scottish Premiership side Rangers for £4 million last summer.

2 Tyrhys Dolan - €8.00m

Winger Dolan is one player that the Lilywhites may regret letting go of.

After his release by North End, Dolan joined Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in August 2020 and he has since become one of Rovers' main attacking threats.

Dolan scored six goals and provided seven assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last season as Blackburn missed out on the play-offs on goal difference and he will be key for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side once again this campaign.

The 21-year-old made his debut for England at under-20 level last March and he seems likely to have a bright future ahead of him.

1 Josh Brownhill - €18.00m

Midfielder Brownhill scored six goals in 64 appearances for North End and after spending the second half of the 2015-16 season on loan with Barnsley, he departed for Bristol City on a permanent basis in June 2016.

Brownhill's impressive performances at Ashton Gate earned him a move to Premier League side Burnley in January 2020 and while he suffered the disappointment of relegation from the top flight with the Clarets in 2022, he played a crucial role as they won the Championship title last season.

The 27-year-old scored seven goals and registered 10 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions.