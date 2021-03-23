Preston North End’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Preston North End.

Following a run of just one win in their last nine games, the Lilywhites made the decision to sack Alex Neil following their 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town in their final game before the March international break.

That comes just a few months after a rather busy January transfer window, that saw no fewer than eight senior player make the move to Deepdale.

However, that window is not the first time that Preston have dipped into the transfer market to bring player in to the Lancashire club, sometimes completing business for some fairly significant transfer fees.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the top ten most expensive signings ever made by Preston – according to Transfermarkt – and at what they are now currently doing, be that while still with North End, or since their departures from Deepdale, after varying degrees of success during their time with the club.