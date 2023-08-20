It has been a strong start to the new season for Preston North End in the Championship.

The Lilywhites emerged as play-off contenders after an excellent second half of last season, but they fell away from the top six after failing to win any of their final five games of the campaign.

North End will be hoping to challenge for the top six once again this season and after bringing in likes of Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Jack Whatmough and Calvin Ramsey, Ryan Lowe's side look well-equipped to continue their progression in the year ahead.

Lowe is in his second full season in charge at Deepdale this year and after arriving from Plymouth Argyle in December 2021, he has led the club to 13th and 12th-placed finishes.

As Lowe aims to guide the club into the top six, we looked back and ranked the Lilywhites' top 10 managers in terms of their win percentage.

10 Alan Irvine - 40.9%

Irvine took charge at Deepdale in November 2007 with Preston in a relegation battle and he successfully led his side away from danger, recording a 15th-placed finish.

The Scotsman guided his side to the play-offs the following season, where they were beaten by Sheffield United in the semi-finals, but the Lilywhites' form declined thereafter and Irvine was sacked in December 2009.

Irvine has since had spells as manager of Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion, as well as an interim stint in charge of Norwich City.

The 65-year-old currently holds a technical advisory role at Premier League side West Ham United.

9 Frankie McAvoy - 42.4%

McAvoy arrived at Deepdale as assistant to Alex Neil in July 2017, but after Neil's dismissal in March 2021, McAvoy took over as interim manager.

He won five of his eight games in temporary charge of the club and was named permanent manager in May 2021.

However, the Lilywhites were unable to maintain their form and after winning just nine of his 25 games as full-time boss, McAvoy was sacked in December 2021.

The 56-year-old is currently the head coach of Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

8 Gary Peters - 43.37%

Peters was assistant manager to John Beck, but following Beck's departure, Peters appointed to the top job in December 1994.

Preston were bottom when Peters took over, but he successfully led his side away from the relegation zone and the following season, they were promoted to Division Two.

After two 15th-placed finishes, the Lilywhites' form declined and Peters resigned in January 1998 before returning a month later as the club's Centre of Excellence Manager

The 69-year-old has also had spells in charge of Exeter City and Shrewsbury Town.

7 Frank Richards - 43.82%

Richards managed North End for two seasons between 1925 and 1927.

He won 39, drew 18 and lost 32 of his 89 league games in charge, putting him among the club's top 10 managers of all time.

6 Cliff Britton - 44.2%

Britton spent five years in charge of the Lilywhites between 1956 and 1961.

One of Britton's notable decisions was to move Tom Finney into a centre-forward role and he scored 23 goals in the 1956-57 season as Preston finished third in the First Division.

They improved further the following season, finishing as runners-up behind champions Wolverhampton Wanderers, but North End were relegated from the First Division in 1961, leading to Britton's resignation.

5 Simon Grayson - 44.26%

Grayson arrived at Deepdale in February 2013.

In his first full season in charge, Grayson led Preston to the League One play-offs, but his side were beaten by Rotherham United in the semi-finals.

The following season, North End secured their return to the Championship with a 4-0 win over Swindon Town in the play-off final at Wembley and it sealed Grayson's fourth promotion from League One in his career having achieved the feat with Blackpool, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town previously.

Grayson established the club back in the second tier before departing for Sunderland in July 2017.

The 53-year-old endured a short-lived and unsuccessful spell at the Stadium of Light and further disappointing stints with Bradford City, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town followed, but he has reignited his career with Indian side Bengaluru.

4 Billy Davies - 44.6%

Davies was initially appointed as caretaker manager at Preston in August 2004 after Craig Brown's departure before being given the job on a permanent basis the following month.

He led the club to the Championship play-off final in 2005, but his side were beaten by West Ham United.

The Lilywhites started the 2005-06 season poorly, but Davies guided the club into the top six after a 25-game unbeaten run.

North End again suffered play-off heartbreak as they lost to Leeds United in the semi-finals and Davies departed for Derby County that summer.

After leaving Pride Park in November 2007, Davies had two spells in charge of the Rams' local rivals Nottingham Forest.

3 Scot Symon - 47.62%

Symon managed Preston between 1953 and 1954, winning 30, drawing 11 and losing 22 of his 63 games in charge.

After his departure from Deepdale, Symon returned to Rangers as manager having previously represented the Gers as a player and he enjoyed an illustrious spell at Ibrox, winning six League championships, five Scottish Cups and four League Cups, as well as leading the Scottish giants into Europe for the first time.

2 Will Scott - 47.85%

Scott enjoyed a successful spell in charge of the Lilywhites between 1949 and 1953.

He guided the club to the Second Division title in 1951 and at the time of his departure in March 1953, North End were challenging for the Football League title, eventually finishing as runners-up on goal difference.

1 David Moyes - 47.86%

Moyes is statistically Preston's best ever manager.

The Scotsman took charge of the Lilywhites in January 1998 with the club struggling towards the bottom of the Division Two table and he successfully led them to safety.

The following season, North End reached the play-offs, where they were beaten by Gillingham in the semi-finals, but a year later, Moyes guided North End to the title.

In the club's first year in Division One, Moyes achieved an impressive play-off finish, but his side lost to Bolton Wanderers in the final.

Moyes left Deepdale in March 2002 for Everton, going on to spend over 11 years in charge at Goodison Park.

After tough spells with Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, Moyes has rebuilt his career with West Ham United, winning the Europa Conference League with the Hammers in June.