Highlights Preston North End are still trying to sign Tom Cannon from Everton, but face competition from Middlesbrough and other clubs.

Cannon has attracted interest from several other clubs, including Sunderland, Norwich City, Swansea City, and Stoke City.

Preston's chances of signing Cannon may be limited by their financial resources, as other clubs like Middlesbrough and Sunderland are likely to have more money to offer.

Preston North End are not willing to give up their chase of Tom Cannon from Everton.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lilywhites are attempting to come up with an offer that convince Everton to agree a deal.

It was believed that Preston led the race to sign the forward following his excellent time on loan during the second half of the previous campaign.

However, Middlesbrough have moved to the front of the queue with an opening offer worth £4 million for the Ireland underage international.

Who is interested in signing Tom Cannon?

There are several other clubs interested in signing the forward, with Sunderland also reportedly set to make a permanent offer for the player.

The likes of Norwich City, Swansea City and Stoke City have also all been in contact with his parent club over a possible deal.

Cannon has featured for Everton this season, coming off the bench in their clash against Wolves last weekend.

Sean Dyche’s side are yet to even score in the Premier League this campaign, losing all three of their opening league games.

Cannon has made three Premier League appearances in total, all of which came from the bench.

While he has yet to get off the mark in the top flight, his record in the Championship last season was much more impressive.

The 20-year-old contributed eight goals and one assist from 20 appearances to help Ryan Lowe’s side finish 12th in the table.

Preston have made a promising start to the current term, earning 10 points from a possible 12.

Lowe’s side will be aiming to compete for a place inside the top six this season, which would be boosted by the arrival of Cannon if a deal can be completed.

How has the summer been for Preston North End?

Preston have added a high number of fresh faces to their ranks following their 12th place finish in the previous campaign.

Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Lyton Stewart and Mads Frøkjær-Jensen have been the major additions to the first team squad.

Preston have also done well to avoid any major departures from their side, although the loss of Alvaro Fernandez from the end of his loan spell was a blow.

Preston are unbeaten in the Championship so far this campaign, winning three and drawing one of their opening four fixtures.

Next up for Lowe’s side is a trip to face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the transfer window set to close on Friday night.

Do Preston have a chance of signing Tom Cannon?

Preston will likely need to find the money to compete with the likes of Sunderland and Middlesbrough for Cannon’s signature.

The Lancashire club do not have the resources to compete in the market at the same level as most of their promotion rivals, so it is difficult to see them winning this race.

It would be a huge boost to their promotion chances given how well he played in the side last season.

However, the likes of Boro and Sunderland are also in desperate need of a new forward and should have the money to out-muscle Preston in the market.