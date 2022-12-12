Preston North End’s stance on midfielder becomes clear ahead of January transfer window

Preston North End will allow midfielder Adam O’Reilly to leave the club in January if a new team can be found.

That is according to North End boss Ryan Lowe, who revealed the outcome of talks between the player’s representatives and the club resulted in that decision.

“We had a good conversation with Adam. He was in last week with his two agents – an English agent and an Irish agent. He has done fantastically well and there is no point him coming back with the group, just to not play any games.” Lowe told LancsLive.

“So, what we’ve said to Ads, is that we’re giving him the opportunity to venture and find a new challenge and a new club.”

This update comes after the Irish youth international spent the 2022 season out on loan in the League of Ireland Premier Division with St. Patrick’s Athletic

Across the campaign, O’Reilly appeared 40 times for the club, including four outings in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

That same game time will not be afforded to him at Deepdale were he to return, though, which is why Lowe and the players representatives perhaps feel a move away from the Championship club is best.

“What Adam doesn’t want to do is come back into the fold, when we’ve got youngsters now who’ve passed him a bit in the sense that we don’t want to stand in their way. Ads does not need to sit around for six months and not play.” Lowe added.

Think you know everything about Preston North End? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year were Preston founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

“He needs to continue the rich vein of form, so in fairness we’ve had to give Adam the license to do that because we feel it will benefit the kid. It’s about helping him go on and achieve his goals.

“We’ll help him as much as we possibly can and put his name around. He’s done fantastically well and I said that to him.

“Selfishly, I could keep him here and have him around, maybe making the squad or playing Central League games. But, what’s the real point of that? If he can find himself a club, which his agent thinks he will, then it will benefit Adam.

“We’ll help him, give him some time off after a tough season and if he’s not gotten anywhere sorted then he’ll come back and be around the group.”

The Verdict

It does seem as though a January move away for Adam O’Reilly makes sense for all parties involved.

It seems as though he has had a positive loan in the League of Ireland, so for him to come back to Deepdale and not play would halt his progress big time.

With his contract expiring in the summer, and Lowe clearly stating others have passed him in the pecking order, it makes no sense to hold him back.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he can find a new club come January, and indeed what level they are at.