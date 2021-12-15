Preston North End’s Ryan Lowe sent transfer warning from Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has told Plymouth Live that Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe must pay the same price as everyone else if he wants to sign any of the Pilgrims’ players.

These comments follow the latter’s decision to swap Home Park for Deepdale earlier this month as he took over the role that was vacated at the Lancashire club by Frankie McAvoy.

It was a move that shocked many who are connected with Plymouth and inevitably there is now talk that several of Argyle’s players could follow their old manager up north as the January transfer window looms large.

However Schumacher was only too keen to respond to such rumours recently, as he stated the following on the matter:

“Ryan can come for our players but he has to pay the same price as everybody else. That’s how it is.

“Our players are good footballers and they are going to attract attention from clubs who would be interested in them, and Preston will be no different to anybody else.

“The players will have a value and if they want them they will have to pay.”

Quiz: What club did Plymouth Argyle sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 James Bolton MK Dons Portsmouth Shrewsbury Walsall

Most of the players on Plymouth’s books were signed by Lowe himself and are mostly under contract with the Sky Bet League One outfit until the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile the Pilgrims remain in talks with Brendan Galloway over potentially handing him a longer deal in Devonshire.

The Verdict

This was a link that was always going to be made after Lowe made the move to Preston and now Argyle will no doubt be wary of what could potentially come their way further down the line.

Preston don’t have as much capital behind them as many Championship clubs, which could be something that may reassure the powers that be at Plymouth.

Furthermore it appears unlikely that Lowe will know exactly what his new side needs in the January window after just taking over, so this talk may be a bit premature.

Ultimately however, every player has their price and if a club meets that valuation Argyle will no doubt listen, so watch this space.