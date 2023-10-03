Scottish giants Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Michael Beale this past weekend, just 10 months after they appointed him.

And they could look south of the border to the Championship once more after they plucked Beale from Queens Park Rangers in November 2022.

According to a report from the Daily Record, Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is high up on the club hierarchy's shortlist to become their new manager, with claims that enquiries have already been made in regards to how much it would cost to get the 45-year-old out of his contract at Deepdale.

Lowe has been in charge at North End for one year and 10 months, having been signed from Plymouth Argyle in December 2021, and currently has the Lilywhites in third position in the Championship table, losing just one of their first nine matches.

What is the latest on Rangers' apparent interest in Ryan Lowe?

According to The Lancashire Post, the Gers have not made an approach yet to North End to talk to Lowe, and it is unclear as to whether they plan to do that at all.

Lowe has been confirmed now to be on a 12-month rolling contract at Deepdale, which would perhaps mean a compensation package isn't as lucrative for North End as imagined.

There are several other names in the frame though, with ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, Philippe Clement, Pascal Jansen and Frank Lampard all linked to the hotseat at Ibrox.

What has Ryan Lowe said on Rangers managerial vacancy?

Lowe has denied having any knowledge of Rangers apparently being interested in him, claiming he had only first been made aware of it by his son on Tuesday morning.

And he even hinted that the Gers would be a sideways step if he were to ever move on from Deepdale in the future.

"I think, when your team is doing well and you're doing well, you're obviously going to get linked," Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire - via The Lancashire Post.

"But, I am the Preston North End manager and it's a privilege to manage this football club, working with Peter Ridsdale and the Hemmings family.

"Whether it is true or it's not true, I don't know. But, as far as I'm concerned, this football club and the fans have stuck by me.

“We went through a tough time last season and you only have to look at what we are doing now. I think I will probably be one of 20 or 30 people to be linked with a fantastic opportunity to manage someone like Rangers Football Club.

"But, my sole importance is Preston North End and there will probably be another manager linked with it this afternoon, tomorrow and whenever.

"For us, it is just the work we are doing. We are just doing our job and ultimately, when you are doing a decent enough job you are always going to get linked with other clubs. I am probably just one of 25 or 30 names, so it's nothing to me. My sole focus is PNE."

"One day I want to obviously manage in the Premier League, like most young managers do.

“I would love nothing more than to do that with a club that is 29 miles away from my home.

"But again, everyone has ambition to manage in the Premier League.

"I wouldn't be jumping ship to go to a club just on par with Preston North End, it has got to be something special and I don't think that is around the corner. I think I've still got a lot to do and lots of work.

"I work with good people and the more you work with good people, the better you can be."