Ryan Lowe has revealed that Preston North End will have to generate their own funds to help them in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites will be preparing for their final game of the Championship season this weekend as they welcome Sunderland.

Until last weekend, Preston were still in contention for a top six finish, but a 4-1 demolition against Sheffield United ended that hope, and it means the club will have to regroup this summer and look to push on again.

Preston North End’s summer plans

It is likely to be a very important and busy summer for Preston, as the club will have decisions to make regarding the futures of many key players.

The Lilywhites have six first-team players that are coming to the end of their current contracts at Deepdale.

While the club also has four players that will be coming to the end of their loan deals and will return to their parent clubs, all in all, 10 players could depart the club this summer.

The Preston boss has made no secret that he wants this club to push higher up the Championship table and compete for a top-six spot.

Last week, Lowe revealed he was unsure about his future at the club and insisted he didn’t want to manage a mediocre team and become a mediocre manager.

However, with the club finding themselves in a summer of change and knowing if they are to become a regular play-off side, they are going to have to spend money.

Ryan Lowe on Preston’s summer transfer window

This is something Lowe is fully aware of but insists that the club are going to have to generate some of the money themselves.

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “We might have to change, look, we have to generate. We have to generate funds, we'll have something to spend, hopefully, what that looks like we don't know yet because we're still not to the end. But we have to try and generate as much as we possibly can to try and give ourselves a fighting chance of sustaining it in the play-off positions and staying there.

"That's certainly what we're doing. We've been looking at stuff, the Brexit stuff in terms of players might change over the next couple of weeks which will give us a real indication of what we could look for, which will help us.

"You can recruit smartly. More importantly, we're all on the same page trying to achieve something. No player is for sale. None at all. Generating funds will be in a different way, that's what Peter Ridsdale (director) and the gang will look to try and do. But we will try and generate, try and get as much as we can.

"Down to small things like sponsorship and things like that, everything that can help us get what we want and those are the conversations we've already started having. No player is going to get sold to generate funds. No chance.”

The Lilywhites have always been a club that has sold some of their key players to generate money, but it seems this time round, that is something Lowe is unwilling to do and wants the club to find other ways of doing so.

This is easier said than done, and it will be interesting to see if Preston can go through this summer without selling any of their key assets while still generate money for transfers.