Preston North End’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Ryan Lowe is approaching the one-year anniversary of his appointment as Preston North End manager, and it’s fair to say that gradual steps are being made on the pitch.

Supporters had grown tired of Frankie McAvoy’s football last season so in came Lowe from Plymouth Argyle, and whilst he could only guide the Lilywhites into 13th position to end the 2021-22 season, there were promising signs for the following campaign.

As of right now after 19 matches, North End sit in eighth position and just one point off the Championship play-off places, although there has been criticism of the lack of goals scored so far despite having a rigid defence for the most part.

Off the field though there is deep unhappiness from sections of the fanbase, some of which have directed a letter to the hierarchy of the club for an explanation into how owner Craig Hemmings is going to push them on in the future.

And coming up to the summer of 2023, North End’s playing squad could look entirely different if action is not taken soon due to the amount of first-teamers whose deals are coming to an end.

Lowe has spoken in the past of the long-term planning for his squad, but many of the summer signings were loans or one-year deals, and because of that, next season’s squad will look small if no deals are extended.

Perhaps the most significant deal to be expiring is that of Daniel Johnson, who is coming up to eight years a North End player following his 2015 arrival from Aston Villa for £50,000.

The Jamaica international has been a fantastic servant to the Lilywhites, but this season he has barely featured with just six league starts to his name and zero goal contributions, so an exit could be on the cards.

Regular first-teamer Liam Lindsay also sees his deal expire in the summer, having penned a two-year contract following his permanent arrival from Stoke in 2021.

Until the start of this season, Lindsay was perhaps classed as one of those who would be on the way out in a years time, but the Scot has turned around his form and is one of the first names on Lowe’s team-sheet, and with interest from Aberdeen and Hearts, as reported by Alan Nixon this past weekend, talks need to get underway as soon as possible.

Ryan Ledson is another player who has been at Deepdale for a few years that sees his deal expire come the summer, and having appeared 16 times this season in the league – seven of those from the start – it would be expected that he will get the offer of a multi-year extension soon.

Summer signing Robbie Brady only signed a one-year contract but has kept his fitness levels perhaps ahead of what anyone expected, and Ben Woodburn is in a similar situation – although unlike Brady, the club have the option of extending his deal automatically by one year if they see fit.

A 2017 arrival, Sean Maguire’s contract is set to expire this summer, and having scored just 12 league goals since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Irishman’s time at Deepdale could and probably should be up in the summer if the club want to progress.

The same could potentially be said for Greg Cunningham as well, who returned to Deepdale in January 2021 and despite featuring 11 times this season, is only a back-up choice when everyone is fully-fit and the fact he turns 32 before the end of the season could work against him.

The other two players to have contracts expiring in the summer are the lesser-spotted Matthew Olosunde, who has appeared just three since for PNE since arriving in 2021 from Rotherham and looks destined to see his contract run down or either have it terminated early in January, and also Ched Evans, who has not scored since last November but continues to make appearances, mainly off the bench.