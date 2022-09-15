“There was a big offer for me, so why not?” – Preston North End’s Emil Riis breaks silence on Middlesbrough transfer speculation

Preston North End striker Emil Riis has insisted that Deepdale is the right place for him following summer speculation regarding a move to Middlesbrough, but revealed that he did think about leaving last month.

The Dane was the source of constant talk leading up to the September 1 transfer deadline, with North End’s Championship rivals Boro lurking with intent throughout the month of August.

Chris Wilder’s interest in Riis came around the time where he had been dropped to the bench for PNE’s 1-0 victory away at Luton Town, and for the following four league matches whilst his future was uncertain, the sidelines is where Riis remained, although he did come on in every single fixture.

Eventually, Ryan Lowe confirmed that Riis would be definitely staying at the club after it was claimed in the striker’s native Denmark that a £7.5 million offer had been turned down at some point in the transfer window for his services – an offer which came from an English club.

Riis hasn’t spoken out on a potential move to Teesside since the saga – until now – where he appears to suggest that he was open to a switch to Boro due to the fact he was not starting under Lowe last month.

“It was tough, being out of the team and having the rumours going around was strange because I just want to play football,” Riis said, per the Lancashire Post. “I’m here now, I’m happy to be here and I just want to keep going.

“I just want to play football and I wasn’t playing here, there was a big offer for me, so why not? “But it’s good to still be here. “If I don’t play football here then I want to go, I scored a lot of goals here last season and I want to play football and score goals.

“Coming on for the last 10 or 15 minutes, it was tough for me. “In the end, I was happy to stay here. I definitely think it’s the right choice.” The Verdict Riis scored 21 times in all competitions last season – 17 of those coming in the Championship – so you can understand why he was heavily on Middlesbrough’s radar. When they were making big offers for both him and Jorgen Strand Larsen, then it shows they are serious and also have money to throw around, so Riis would have probably been tempted by game-time, which he wasn’t getting at the time to start the season, but also a pay-rise. Until January though, Riis can put it all behind him as there is no chance of speculation coming his way, and the fact he has only scored once in nine league appearances so far this season will probably seek Boro to look elsewhere in January unless he finds his feet again. North End could have made a big profit last month if they were to have accepted the offer that was on their table, but they clearly did not think it was enough and they must now get Riis back in goalscoring form.