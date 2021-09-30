Preston North End’s Connor Wickham posts message after suffering devastating setback

If there’s one player who deserved a bit of luck this season it was Connor Wickham, who has struggled with different injuries over the years.

But fortune has failed to shine on the 28-year-old once again as he’s suffered another setback, just weeks after joining Preston North End.

Wickham found himself club-less for the first time in his career this summer after being released by Crystal Palace, having not played a Premier League game for them since January 2020.

Having trained with North End for a number of weeks and played in a match for their reserves, Wickham was signed to a four-month contract by head coach Frankie McAvoy, who threw him straight into action off the bench against West Brom a few weeks ago.

Disaster struck just a couple of days later though as Wickham started against Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup – only to hobble off just a few minutes into the match with a hamstring injury.

It looked a bad one from Wickham’s reaction and the bad news was confirmed by McAvoy this morning, with Wickham needing surgery to correct the issue.

He’s swiftly gone under the knife and Wickham has posted a message to his Instagram account, stating that the road to recovery begins now.

The Verdict

It’s good that Wickham’s injury has been fixed already but it’s set to be a long road to recovery for him and it likely means he won’t play another game for PNE.

It was always going to be a risk signing a player up with a long injury record and much like the Izzy Brown transfer for the summer, it hasn’t worked out for the club.

Wickham could have definitely offered something that North End don’t currently have at the top end of the pitch, but they’re unlikely to find out now what he’s capable of.

The club could perhaps show some loyalty when he’s recovered, which could be around the time in January when his contract expires, but this was a chance for Wickham to get over his demons but it’s just a horrible shame that they’ve returned.