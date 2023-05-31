Preston North End finished in mid-table yet again in the Championship in the 2022-23 season, and perhaps one thing that let them down a little bit was the lack of a 15-goal a season striker.

Tom Cannon scored eight times in his half-season loan spell but one player who surprisingly could've met that 15-goal figure was Ched Evans if he was available until the end of the campaign.

Having not scored a goal for North End for nearly a year, the striker's brace against Reading at the start of November kick-started somewhat of a renaissance for the 34-year-old, who ended up scoring nine times in 13 matches.

Disaster struck though for Evans in a 2-1 victory over Rotherham United in March - a match in which he scored in - as he seemed to go down after an aerial duel before being withdrawn by manager Ryan Lowe.

What injury did Ched Evans suffer?

It was unclear in the immediate aftermath as to how seriously hurt Evans was, but he missed North End's match with Middlesbrough with what Lowe thought to be whiplash.

However, it emerged that something much more serious was affecting the former Wales international forward as he had suffered a neck injury as a result of 'repeated high-force contact' throughout his career as a footballer, with North End themselves describing Evans as potentially going through some 'life-changing consequences' as a result.

It meant that Evans had to go under the knife which he did before the 2022-23 season ended, as confirmed when picking up the club's Players Player of the Year award earlier on in May, and a report emerged the month prior that Evans was determined to play on and not let the issue affect his career.

What has Ched Evans said on his current condition?

Evans had his surgery a number of weeks ago and until now it was unclear what was going to be in his future - but he has now delivered an update and it is incredibly positive news as he has been cleared to return to action at some point in the 2023-24 season.

"I am five weeks post-surgery and it went really well," Evans said in a video posted by PNE on Twitter.

"It took three hours - they went in through my throat, removed some bone and plates which were compressing my spinal cord.

"But, the surgery went really well. I met with the surgeon last week and he was really pleased with how I am recovering.

"He said that once the bone has fused to the cages, that my neck will be strong as ever - which was the best news we could've wished for.

"But, it also means that I will be back next season, doing what I love to do which is scoring goals and winning games with Preston."