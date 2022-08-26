Preston North End’s chances of recruiting Aston Villa man become clearer as Burnley and Watford keep tabs

Preston North End will be priced out of any loan move for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer because of his new contract, according to a report from Lancs Live.

The 20-year-old was a major hit during the second half of last season, with the Lilywhites’ boss Ryan Lowe utilising his relationship with Steven Gerrard well to bring the England youth international to Lancashire during the winter window.

And this move turned out to be a success, with Archer recording seven league goals in 20 Championship appearances, previously giving Lowe’s side a small slice of hope that they could reach the play-offs.

They were unable to achieve a top-six finish in the end – but benefitted richly from his temporary spell and with this – were believed to be interested in taking him back for the season despite already managing to recruit Troy Parrott.

In fact, it’s been reported that they have had an enquiry knocked back for the Villa man recently, though the Premier League side could potentially allow him to make another temporary exit from the Midlands between now and the deadline with Burnley and Watford thought to be interesting in striking a deal.

One place he won’t be heading to is Deepdale though, with the top-tier side wanting any club to pay a considerable proportion of his wages if they were to sanction a loan and with the player signing a new contract this month that has likely to have given him a big pay rise, that has taken Lowe’s side out of contention for his signature.

The Verdict:

Although this is a blow considering they have made a poor start to the season in the final third, they do have Parrott available as an option and he showed in League One last season that he can be a real goalscoring asset.

This, combined with Emil Riis managing to overcome a difficult first season at Deepdale, should help to reassure Preston supporters that they may not need the Villa man.

However, there are no guarantees that Parrott and Riis will be in and amongst the goals regularly and Ched Evans hasn’t exactly been the most prolific goalscorer in recent years either, so others around the forwards may need to step up.

It does feel as though the Lilywhites need a couple more additions to ensure they are as strong as possible going into the remainder of the season though, so it will be interesting to see who they can bring in.

Spending big on Archer for the season may have blown all of their budget, so you can understand why they would want to focus their attention elsewhere. With Riis being linked with a move away though, another striker would be ideal before the September 1st deadline.