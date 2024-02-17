Preston North End haven't had many managers in recent years than a lot of other clubs, with the managerial merry go round at Deepdale only seeing four new faces in the dugout in the previous 11 years.

It hasn't always been like that though, with 44 different individuals over the years - whether that is on a permanent basis or caretaker - have given the manager's job a go - who has had the most wins though during their time at Deepdale?

Preston North End Managers With The Most Wins Name Games Wins Win percentage (%) 9 Alex Gibson 165 65 39.39% 8 Gary Peters 166 72 43.37% 7 John McGrath 192 74 38.54% 6 Will Scott 163 78 47.85% 5 Cliff Britton 230 102 44.35% 4 Simon Grayson 235 104 44.44% 3 David Moyes 234 113 48.29% 2 Jimmy Milne 360 129 35.83% 1 Charlie Parker 357 134 37.54% Stats Provided By Soccerbase

Let's take a look at the nine winning-most managers in PNE's history in a little bit more detail.

9 Alex Gibson

Back in 1927 - nearly 100 years ago now - North End hired Scotsman Gibson to replace Frank Richards in the Deepdale dugout when they were in the second tier of the English pyramid.

Gibson stayed at North End for four years, and whilst he could not achieve a promotion with the Lilywhites, they did finish fourth in his first season in charge and scored 100 goals in 42 matches.

65 wins in 165 matches managed was a good record, but he was sacked in 1931 after not being able to get the club promoted back into the First Division.

8 Gary Peters

A solid defender in his playing days, Peters was John Beck's assistant at North End in the 1990's before being promoted to the manager role in December 1994.

His first half-season saw a play-off semi-final finish in Division Three (the fourth tier), but his PNE side won the title in his first full season - 1995-96 - mainly thanks to the 30 goals of Andy Saville.

PNE consolidated in Division Two for the next two seasons, but Peters was only there for one-and-a-half of those as he stepped down midway through 1997-98 amid some very poor form, but he would remain at the club to nurture the future players at the Centre of Excellence for the next five years.

Winning a fourth tier title and 72 matches overall, Peters is very well thought of among North End supporters.

7 John McGrath

McGrath was chosen as the successor in 1986 to Brian Kidd, whose stay at Deepdale was very short-lived.

PNE had suffered their lowest league finish ever in the season prior - 23rd in Division Four - but having successfully been re-elected to the Football League, McGrath had to set about rebuilding, and he got them automatically promoted in his first season in charge.

Two seasons later, McGrath led PNE to a play-off semi-final finish in the third tier, but the popular manager left in February 1990 after nearly four years in charge, having won 74 matches and the hearts of North End fans.

6 Will Scott

Having previously been a trainer and a club secretary at PNE, Scott became the manager of the club in 1949, having previously been the boss of rivals Blackburn Rovers for much of 1947.

Scott spent four years at North End as their manager, winning 78 times in the league, and in his second season in charge he led the Lilywhites back to the top flight of English football by triumphing in Division Two.

Under Scott, PNE pushed for the top title in England, but he actually left before the club lost out on goal average to Arsenal - it would be his second and only management job in football.

5 Cliff Britton

With PNE still in the top flight in 1956 at the height of the Sir Tom Finney era, the club appointed Britton to replace Frank Hill at Deepdale.

A former England international wing half, Britton had previously managed Burnley and Everton before moving to North End, and with Finney in attack, he had a lot of success without winning any trophies.

PNE finished third and second in Division One in Britton's first two years in charge, and even though he won 102 times in the league, things would end on a sour note in 1961 - the first year that Finney was no longer playing - as North End were relegated to the Second Division, and that would prove to be the end of Britton's time at the club.

4 Simon Grayson

When Graham Westley's controversial time as manager was ended in February 2013, North End needed a solid hand to take them forwards, and Grayson proved to be exactly that.

First he consolidated their position in League One, then took the Lilywhites to the play-off semi-final in 2013-14, and then after cruelly missing out on automatic promotion, the 2014-15 campaign saw a play-off campaign with no goals conceded, eight scored and the trophy lifted at Wembley.

Grayson's side impressed for two years in the Championship before he was head-hunted by Sunderland - his career has not been quite the same since but he put some great foundations in place at PNE and won 104 matches.

3 David Moyes

When the aforementioned Peters resigned in 1998, it was the turn of Moyes to step up from assistant to become the new boss - and he would go on to make an incredible impact.

After finishing in mid-table of the third tier in his first half-season, Moyes would take PNE to the Division Two play-offs in 1998-99, where they would lose out to Gillingham, but there was no need for the extra games in 1999-2000 as the Lancashire outfit won the title, finishing seven points clear of Burnley.

PNE's first season back in the second tier for 19 years was a monumental one as they reached the Division One play-off final, and although Bolton Wanderers comfortably defeated them, Moyes' stock had risen to the point where Premier League clubs were keen on taking him from Deepdale, and that is what Everton did in March 2002 after winning 113 times as PNE boss.

2 Jimmy Milne

You have to go pretty far back to find managers with more wins at PNE than Moyes, starting with Milne.

Hired in 1961 to replace Cliff Britton following relegation to Division Two, Milne ended up being manager for over seven years, managing 350 league matches and winning 126 of them.

Scotsman Milne was a one-club man with PNE during his playing days before World War II, but even though he spent a long time as the club's manager, they never really threatened for promotion back to the top tier in that period.

Milne was eventually let go of in November 1968, but even though he amassed as many wins as he did, his win percentage is the lowest of the nine managers here.

1 Charlie Parker

No-one who is currently still alive will have seen PNE play under Parker, but he won a lot of matches - 134 times in the league to be precise - in his nine year stint.

Aside from two seasons, PNE were a Division One club for all of Parker's time as manager between 1906 and 1915, although there were two relegations and two subsequent promotions from Division Two in his final years.

By the time football returned in 1919 following the end of World War I, PNE had a new manager in Vincent Hayes, but Parker can hold his place at the top of the rankings as the winning-most manager for the club - for now at least.