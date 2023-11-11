Preston North End are not a club that is known for spending vast amounts of money over years as they have always tried to live within their means and not push the purse strings too far.

However, there have been times where the Lilywhites have paid transfer fees and it just hasn't worked out for whatever reason.

Let's take a look at EIGHT of the club's biggest flops in recent times.

Kevin Nicholls

Anticipating somewhat of a windfall from the potential sale of David Nugent in the summer of 2007, PNE spent money on Nicholls to bolster their midfield, with a significant six-figure fee thought to have been put on the table.

A regular starter under Paul Simpson, Nicholls quickly lost his place under his successor Alan Irvine in late 2007 and could never win it back, and when he was released on a free transfer just over a year after his arrival at Deepdale, it just proved that he was a massive waste of money.

Veliče Šumulikoski

After failing to land Charlie Adam from Rangers in the summer of 2009, as confirmed by ex-PNE midfielder Paul McKenna, Irvine instead went for experienced Macedonian international Šumulikoski from Ipswich.

A completely different player to Adam, Šumulikoski was more of a defensive midfielder and it was clear from an early stage that he wasn't going to cut the mustard at Deepdale.

Dropped by Irvine after just a few months at the club, Šumulikoski never appeared under his replacement Darren Ferguson from January 2010 onwards and his contract was settled in May of that year.

Neal Trotman

With money still left over from Nugent's sale in 2007 to Portsmouth, PNE signed young centre-back Trotman for £500,000 from Oldham Athletic in January 2008, despite only playing 24 times for the Latics.

Just 20 years of age at the time, Trotman did not make his debut until three months after his arrival at Deepdale, and injuries in the 2008-09 campaign meant that he did not play a game for the Lilywhites that year, although he did spend time on loan at Colchester.

Trotman would play just one more game for PNE in August 2009 in a 5-1 drubbing of Morecambe in the EFL Cup - a match he scored in - but the rest of his near two years on the books would be spent out on loan at three different clubs, and he was another player that PNE lost significant money on.

Tom Bayliss

On paper, the signing of Bayliss from Coventry City for £1.2 million in 2019 was good business, especially as a few months prior he had been linked with both Everton and Liverpool.

However, Bayliss, for whatever reason, was barely used by Alex Neil after his arrival and he featured in just one solitary Championship match in 2019-20, although that increased to 11 in the 2020-21 campaign.

The writing was on the wall for Bayliss however in the summer of 2021 when loaned out to Wigan Athletic, and after only playing eight times for the Latics in League One, he was released from his contract with PNE with a year to spare on it.

In fairness, Bayliss is now doing okay with Shrewsbury Town, but he did not live up to the seven-figure price-tag.

Liam Grimshaw

Grimshaw had big expectations having come through the Man United youth system, and after spending the first half of 2015-16 on loan at Motherwell, Simon Grayson decided to add the 20-year-old to his ranks in January 2016.

A knee issue detected in the medical though meant that Grimshaw had to wait until the start of the 2016-17 season in August to make his debut, and after four early season Championship outings, he didn't last very long.

Grimshaw would quickly drop out of the squad and by February 2017 he had been loaned out to Chesterfield of League One, and six months later he was released by PNE entirely with a year left on his contract.

He still did well for himself however in Scotland with Motherwell as he returned to Fir Park on a permanent basis, and he's now at Dundee United.

Neill Collins

The now-Barnsley manager was effectively Sean St. Ledger's replacement after he left for Middlesbrough on loan, and they were clearly two very different types of centre-back.

Alan Irvine wanted the Scotsman and got him but after the deal was made permanent in January 2010, not long after Irvine's dismissal as manager, Darren Ferguson arrived and didn't want Collins anymore.

Collins joined Leeds on loan just two months after penning full-time terms at Deepdale before making it permanent at Elland Road - a truly forgettable time in Lancashire for the defender.

Ben Pringle

When competing in the League One play-offs for Rotherham against PNE in 2014, Pringle was a thorn in Simon Grayson's side and he got a move to Fulham a year later off the back of his Millers' performances.

It didn't work out for the winger in London though, so Grayson decided to sign him in 2016 for North End, but he only played 10 Championship matches in his first season, with his final match for the club coming in December 2016.

Pringle would be contracted to PNE for another two-and-a-half years though, joining three different clubs on loan before his contract expired in 2019.

Andy Smith

He may have been prolific in Northern Ireland, but Smith was completely out of his depth in the Championship.

A £130,000 Craig Brown signing in 2004 from Glentoran, Smith played 14 times in England's second tier without scoring, and his three loan moves away from Deepdale weren't fruitful either.

The January 2005 signing of David Nugent from Bury was what Smith was supposed to be - but he was a level below him and then some.