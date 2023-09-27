Preston North End have never been one of the big spenders of the Championship or even when it was Division One before 2004, but their owners can open the chequebook when they want to as they've often proved.

They took a long time to break the transfer record set in the year 2000 though, with September 1 being a monumental day as the arrival of Milutin Osmajic meant a long-standing figure had been broken.

But how do North End's seven most expensive signings rank in terms of best to worst? Let's take a look...

7 Tom Bayliss

Considering he had been linked with Liverpool and Everton just months prior, it was somewhat of a coup for North End to land Bayliss in the summer of 2019 from Coventry City for £1.2 million.

There ended up being a big issue though - manager Alex Neil just didn't want to use the creative midfielder whatsoever.

Bayliss featured just five times in all competitions in his first year at Deepdale, and in 2020-21 he was similarly un-utilised with just 15 appearances.

He spent 2021-22 on loan at Wigan but failed to make an impression - he has however found himself a home where he is playing consistently at Shrewsbury Town in League One, but he goes down as a big waste of money for PNE.

6 Milutin Osmajic

Osmajic is only low because he's only been at the club for a few weeks, having made the club-record £2.15 million move from Cadiz in Spain.

The Montenegro international has already made an impact by scoring the winning goal against Birmingham City, and big things are expected of the 24-year-old striker.

5 Ali McCann

After being a big part of St. Johnstone's Scottish Cup and League Cup-winning side in 2020-21, McCann was snapped up on transfer deadline day by North End in August 2021 for £1.25 million.

Bringing ball-winning qualities that Frankie McAvoy's squad didn't really have at the time, McCann is never expected to chip in with goals and assists, with just four goal contributions in over two years at the club, but he does the unattractive part of the game really well.

The Northern Irishman has been solid enough for two years, and he is in no ways a poor signing despite being fifth on the list.

4 Ben Whiteman

Whiteman was in demand in January 2021 because of his form for League One outfit Doncaster Rovers, but it was PNE who splashed out £1.6 million on the midfielder.

Often sitting at the base of midfield as opposed to his more advanced role for Doncaster, Whiteman is calm and collected on the ball, can pick out a pass and isn't afraid to get stuck in, which is why he's a fan favourite at Deepdale.

Goals against Blackburn and Blackpool last season only helped to increase his reputation on the terraces, and you'd hope there's more to come from the 27-year-old.

3 Emil Riis

There was a lot of surprise when Riis arrived in October 2020 from Randers in Denmark for £1.2 million as North End weren't really used to shopping outside of the United Kingdom for a long time.

Riis though was bought as the hopeful answers to PNE's goalscoring troubles, but he didn't solve them in his first year as he only scored twice in 38 Championship appearances.

However, the Dane came to life in 2021-22 as he scored 21 times in all competitions - not the 20 that is reported in most places - but he could not sustain that form last year as after scoring just the five goals in 26 outings, an ACL injury abruptly ended his campaign in January.

Now on the comeback trail, Riis rates highly for his one explosive season, and there will be hope that there is more to come.

2 Brad Potts

Aside from Transfermarkt, who claim that North End paid £1.39 million for his services, there is not a clear indication on the price spent on the versatile midfielder, but it was for sure in the seven figures.

Closing in on the five-year mark as a Lilywhites player, Potts has transitioned into a winger and midfielder who split opinion to an ultra-consistent wing-back, who on his day there aren't much better than in the Championship.

Potts is now a fan favourite, something which was perhaps inconceivable almost inconceivable two years ago, and has one of the biggest engines in the division for getting up and down the right flank - there's an argument to be had that he's one of the most important players in Ryan Lowe's side.

1 David Healy

Late on in the year 2000, North End broke their transfer record to sign Healy from Man United for £1.8 million - £1.5 million of that was paid up-front but the extra £300,000 was appearance-based.

North End had success with United cast-offs including Jon Macken, Colin Murdock and Michael Appleton, and Healy was no different as he fired in goals consistently for around four years - with his best season coming in 2003-04 as he bagged 15 times in all competitions.

Perhaps overshadowed by the likes of Macken and Ricardo Fuller during his time at the club, Healy was a very good striker and although his exit to Leeds in 2004 didn't exactly have him liked by many PNE fans in the aftermath, there's no denying his quality.