Despite being surrounded by Premier League giants in the North West of England, Preston North End have a proud history but also a good, loyal fanbase.

But which famous faces claim to be supporters of the Lilywhites?

Let's take a look at FIVE well-known individuals who say they're North End fans - have you spotted them at a game before?

Freddie Flintoff

Before he became a global superstar of the cricketing world, Flintoff grew up in Preston and stood on the terraces at Deepdale as a child and teenager in the 1980's and 1990's, admitting back in 2017 that he has a part of the old plastic pitch that was ripped up in 1994.

Whilst his visits to Deepdale became few and far between as he became an adult and a world-class cricketer for the England national team, Flintoff has recently returned to the club on multiple occasions.

And when PNE played Liverpool in the EFL Cup in 2021 he appeared on Sky Sports briefly, revealing that one of his sons had also become a very big North End fan in the process.

Mark Lawrenson

Preston born and bred, Lawrenson of course started his football career with the Lilywhites in 1974 before securing a move to Brighton & Hove Albion three years later.

The defender went on to play for the Republic of Ireland and won five league titles with Liverpool, as well as a European Cup, but he never forgot his roots.

As a youngster, Lawrenson was a season ticket holder at Deepdale before he became a player, and post-retirement he has been a regular attendee at matches, including in recent years in a private box in the Invincibles Stand.

Stu Bennett

Penwortham-born Bennett became a household name as a wrestler for WWE in 2010 under the name Wade Barrett, winning multiple titles and becoming one of the most successful British performers for the company.

His passion for North End has been made very public over the years on social media and he is often trying to get other WWE personnel to support the club, including long-time commentator Michael Cole.

He also called out Wayne Rooney after he theatrically won a penalty against PNE for Man United in an FA Cup match at Deepdale in 2015, which ended up with the England footballing legend slapping Bennett on an episode of WWE Raw.

And once upon a time in 2015, Bennett brought the North End squad out on the stage at a live event in Manchester as his backup, with the likes of Kevin Davies and Joe Garner in tow!

Steve Borthwick

Borthwick is perhaps the most relevant individual currently on this list as he's in charge of the England rugby union side who are competing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Despite not being from Preston, Carlisle-born Borthwick went to Hutton Grammar School not far from the city and ended up becoming a North End fan, sticking in the area as a teenager as he played for Preston Grasshoppers.

Borthwick became a successful forward in rugby union, racking up 57 caps for his country and and two years in charge at Leicester Tigers, he was given the chance to manage his country.

Standing on the terraces of Deepdale as a child, Borthwick admitted a few years ago that his dream is to still play for the Lilywhites!

Kevin Kilbane

Perhaps not as big a supporter as others on the list, Kilbane grew up watching North End as a child and went on to play for the club as a professional between 1995 and 1997.

The left-sided player became a Republic of Ireland international and Premier League regular during his career, and is still clearly watching from afar whilst living in Canada as his recent tweet about the club's league position shows!