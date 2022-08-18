Preston North End won’t be signing Arsenal player and free-agent

Preston North End are desperate to add a new right wing-back to their ranks this summer window – but according to LancsLive, two previous targets show no signs of moving to Deepdale anytime soon.

Over the summer window, the Lilywhites have been linked with a transfer for several different players who all feature in that role and yet the club are still without a defender to fill that spot.

Currently, it’s Brad Potts who has had to play as the RWB in Ryan Lowe’s current PNE system.

That’s despite the former Barnsley man’s main playing position being as a midfielder. Still, he’s played well in that position and is even the only North End player to score himself a goal so far this season.

However, with the club well stocked in most other areas of the field, Ryan Lowe is determined to bring in another RWB to compete with Potts for that position. Two names that have previously been mentioned as potential transfer targets too are Cyrus Christie and Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The two players are still without a club and available on a loan deal respectively but according to LancsLive, it doesn’t look like they’ll seal a Preston move anytime soon. They report that Christie remains a free agent and there has been no new progress or move for the player made and Norton-Cuffy won’t be signing for North End this window.

It means the club are clearly looking elsewhere in their hunt for a new wing-back – and leaves those two available for a transfer elsewhere this window.

The Verdict

Preston need a right wing-back as a matter of urgency this window, even if Brad Potts is excelling in the role.

That’s not a slight on the form of Potts, who has been superb there and has made that spot his own. In fact, if a RWB joined the club, the player would likely have to sit on the sidelines until the former Barnsley man dipped in form because right now he just isn’t droppable.

However, with the club short on options there, an injury or a suspension to the player would leave PNE struggling to fill the gap. They have Matthew Olosunde who could feature there but he is both out of favour and injured and Alan Browne could switch playing as a RWB rather than in midfield but Lowe would rather the Irishman play where he is.

It means the club simply have to sign a wing-back before the end of the window – whether it is one of Christie and Norton-Cuffy or not.