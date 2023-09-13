Highlights Preston North End have had a strong start to the season and currently sit at the top of the table with 13 points.

The team's defense has been solid, going seven games without conceding last season and performing well in the current campaign.

However, their offensive capabilities are a concern, with a lack of reliable goal-scoring options and their expected goals (xG) indicating their scoring is unsustainable.

Preston North End have come flying out of the blocks in the early stages of this Championship season.

Ryan Lowe’s side are exceeding everyone's expectations, even that of the most optimistic Preston fan, and sitting at the top of the table with five games gone.

PNE have 13 points to their name and are one of only two teams (the other being Birmingham City) yet to suffer a defeat in the league.

Being ahead of the likes of Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton is a huge achievement even at this early stage, but can this form be sustained?

No is our answer, and here is why you can expect a drop-off in form from Preston North End as the season progresses.

Why will Preston North End falter?

As previously mentioned, all props have to be given to Lowe and Preston for winning their last four league outings.

The last victory, a 2-0 win away at Stoke City, is the first of its kind in that it is the first when the deficit has been more than a single goal. Prior to that, PNE’s wins have been by either a 2-1 or 1-0 scoreline.

Across the five league games in question, Lowe’s men have scored eight and conceded just three. It is no surprise that they are performing well on the defensive with this being something we have come to expect at Deepdale.

Just last season, they went seven games in the Championship without conceding which was record-breaking form.

At the other end of the field though, there are questions to be asked. In the absence of Emil Riis Jakobsen, who is set to be sidelined until 2024, Will Keane is the only reliable forward. The likes of Duane Holmes and Alan Browne have never been consistent in front of goal and new arrival Mads Frokjaer-Jensen never managed more than 5 goals in a season in Denmark.

Keane scoring five in four is very impressive but the chances of it being maintained are very slim and he has picked up a small knock to add to his previous two major ACL issues and a groin injury that kept him out of action for 200 days previously as well.

It isn’t all about the numbers but at the same time, they don’t read well for the Preston faithful. PNE have the joint lowest xG in the division alongside the struggling pair of Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday. They have scored 1.6 goals a game, which is more than double their 0.78 xG per 90 and so eventually the numbers will have to level out.

Equally, they may the second best xGa but they are still over-performing that metric by 0.51 goals per 90.

As previously mentioned, football isn't all about numbers but they certainly play a role and with the lack of more than one player who can be relied upon to put the ball in the back of the net, their games are going to land on the other side of the coin if they’re not careful.

What fixtures are coming up for Preston North End?

Another point of note regarding this early season form from North End relates to who they have come up against and the fixtures they have around the corner.

Two of their five previous opponents are currently in the bottom three whilst Bristol City are the highest placed in eighth.

Meanwhile, eight of the nine games coming next for Preston, between now and the end of October, are clashes with top-half teams. Amongst the pack are a high-flying Ipswich side, John Eustace’s electric Birmingham and the relegated duo of Leicester and Southampton.

Focusing on the near future more so though and there is a major grudge match set to take place at Deepdale this weekend as we return from the international break.

Some Plymouth Argyle fans still haven’t forgiven Ryan Lowe for the way in which he left the club and so the Green Army will be sure to let him know exactly how they feel on Saturday afternoon.