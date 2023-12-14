Highlights Whiteman's contract with Preston North End is up in the summer and there is no guarantee of a new deal.

Whiteman would be a good fit for Watford, and they could sign him for a cut-price fee.

Preston North End may need to cash in on Whiteman in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Following a win over Huddersfield Town this week, Preston North End sit eighth in the Championship table and look in a relatively strong position heading into the Christmas period - despite just three wins from their last 14 matches.

Aside from on-pitch matters, there are a few contracts that really need sorting for North End before the January transfer window opens though at the start of 2024, and they would represent some early good pre-Christmas news for supporters if they happened.

One of those is for Alan Browne, who is now seemingly back to his best and closing in on the 10-year anniversary of his arrival at Deepdale - Peter Ridsdale has already admitted he is very confident that a deal will be signed sooner rather than later, so there should be no need to worry.

The one that could be more up in the air is that of Ben Whiteman, who is also out of contract in the summer, but there feels less of a guarantee surrounding the 27-year-old.

Whiteman contract needs to be Preston North End priority

At the time of his arrival in January 2021 from Doncaster Rovers for £1.6 million, Whiteman was seen as a Ben Pearson replacement at the base of the North End midfield. Although what he lacked in Pearson's tackling ability, he made up for in being a lot more forward-thinking on the ball.

Whiteman's talent has been clear to see during his time in Lancashire, although there are some criticisms that he goes back and sideways too often with his passing - time and time again, though he has chipped in with important goals.

Ben Whiteman's Preston North End Championship Stats 2022-23 2023-24* Appearances 36 16 Goals 3 2 Shots Per Game 1.0 0.5 Assists 2 1 Touches Per game 52.9 44.1 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 0.5 Pass Accuracy 78% 84% Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1.5 Tackles Per Game 2.0 1.0 Duels Won Per Game 3.5 2.3 *Stats Correct As Of December 13, 2023 (As Per Sofascore)

As of right now though, with no new contract agreed, Whiteman looks set to test the waters in the summer as a free agent unless a package can be agreed, and Peter Ridsdale did say in November that there is a 'good chance' that will happen - nothing is for certain though, and he did hint that the numbers being asked for by the midfielder and his agent were too high.

Despite his talent, there has been little in the way of known transfer interest in Whiteman in his near three years at Deepdale, but speculation arose last January that Watford were a club that were keen on signing the midfield playmaker in the mid-season window.

Whiteman would be a good fit for Watford - and they could turn his head

Nothing came of it in the end, but despite Watford having a new manager now in the form of Valerien Ismael, Whiteman would still be a good fit at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are lacking real depth at the base of their midfield, with Jake Livermore - despite being solid - not being a long-term solution in that area, whilst Edo Kayembe is starting to play his football more further forward.

Whiteman isn't a tough tackler like the experienced Livermore, but he has no issues with doing the dirty side of the game effectively, but it is the quality he possesses technically within his boots that makes him a good Championship asset - and one that Watford could get for a cut-price fee if they renew their interest.

Should that interest come back, then it could be a head-turner for Whiteman - PNE will be hoping that nothing comes of it once more though, so that they have the best chance of keeping their number four.

PNE might need to cash in on Whiteman

Should Whiteman hold off until January and not sign a new deal to see what else is out there, then North End don't have much of a choice but to look to the transfer market to see if there is any interest.

PNE do not want to risk losing a good player on a free transfer, so the next best thing is to see if a fee can be recouped, just like in 2021 when Ben Pearson and Ben Davies were sold to Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively.

There is no obvious player ready to step into Whiteman's role of a ball-winner and a playmaker at the same time at PNE right now, so it would mean needing a replacement in the transfer window.

But as hard as it may be to consider for the Lilywhites for a player that is clearly talented, if Whiteman is asking for too much money and terms can't be agreed, then the right thing to do would be to try and get as much money as possible next month.