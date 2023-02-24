Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic: EFL expert predicts two-goal scoreline

Preston North End and Wigan Athletic will both be looking to secure a positive result this weekend when they face each other at Deepdale.

Since defeating Birmingham City in the Championship last month, the Lilywhites have gone four games without a win at this level.

Preston’s meeting with Hull City last weekend ended in a stalemate at the MKM Stadium.

Currently 14th in the league standings, Ryan Lowe’s side will need to step up their performance levels in order to force their way into contention for a top-six finish as they are currently eight points adrift of the Hatters who occupy the final play-off place.

As for Wigan, their aim for the remainder of the campaign will be to avoid relegation to League One.

The Latics have yet to suffer a defeat since handing over the reins to Shaun Maloney.

Wigan extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to four games last weekend by picking up a point in their clash with Norwich City.

If Blackpool and Huddersfield Town both slip up tomorrow, Wigan will move up to 22nd in the league standings if they secure a positive result on their travels.

Ahead of this game, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes this game will end in a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

When you consider that Preston and Wigan have drawn a combined total of 19 games this season, it would not be at all surprising if Prutton’s prediction turns out to be correct.

Given that both sides will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow, this could turn out to be an enthralling affair.

Whereas Wigan will be looking towards Will Keane, who has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions this season, for inspiration this weekend, Preston will be hoping that Tom Cannon and Troy Parrott will be able to deliver the goods in an attacking sense.

Parrott scored his second goal of the season in the club’s clash with Luton earlier this month while Cannon has started for the Lilywhites in each of their last four league fixtures.

