Preston North End vs QPR: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction

Preston North End will be determined to build upon their recent victory over Blackburn Rovers by securing a positive result in their meeting with Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

The Lilywhites outclassed Blackburn Rovers last Saturday as a brace from Ched Evans as well as efforts from Ben Whiteman and Ben Woodburn sealed a 4-1 win at Ewood Park.

As a result of this triumph, Preston moved up to sixth in the Championship standings.

Ryan Lowe’s side will make further progress in terms of their league position if they defeat QPR tomorrow as Blackburn and Norwich City are set to face each other in the late kick-off.

Whereas Preston will head into this clash brimming with confidence following their recent display against Rovers, the R’s have recently experienced a dip in form.

After initially making a positive start to the season, QPR have suffered five defeats in their last six league games and proved to be no match for Burnley last weekend.

Having recently opted to appoint Neil Critchley as their new head coach, it will be interesting to see what approach the R’s take to their meeting with Preston.

A win for QPR on their travels will see them move level on points with the Lilywhites in the Championship.

Ahead of this game, pundit David Prutton has issued a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Preston will beat QPR 2-1 at Deepdale.

The Verdict

Whereas QPR’s supporters will be hoping that this prediction turns out to be wide of the mark, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Preston secure all three points in front of their own supporters.

The Lilywhites have emerged victorious in four of their last five league fixtures in the Championship and will fancy their chances of causing issues for a QPR side who are currently short of confidence.

If Evans delivers another impressive attacking display in this fixture, he could help Preston seal a fourth home league win of the season.

The forward has scored five goals in his last three league appearances for the Lilywhites while he has also chipped in with one assist.

