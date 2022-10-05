Preston North End v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Preston host West Brom this evening with both sides desperate for a win as they look to climb the table.

Ryan Lowe’s side have found goals extremely hard to come by this season, although the positive is that they’ve kept plenty of clean sheets. Meanwhile, Albion have played well at times but they’re outside the relegation zone on goal difference after 11 games.

Therefore, the pressure is really building on Steve Bruce and he will know defeat at Deepdale is only going to increase the anger from the support.

And, here we give you a rundown on everything ahead of the big clash…

Latest team news

North End picked up a decent point at Sunderland last time out and pleasingly for Lowe there were no injuries from the game.

So, that means the boss has a fully-fit squad to pick from tonight and you wouldn’t expect major changes from the XI that started at the Stadium of Light. Troy Parrott coming in for Ched Evans could happen, whilst Ben Woodburn and Daniel Johnson are also options.

For the visitors, there are no new issues either.

However, with Albion having lost to Swansea over the weekend, he is more likely to ring the changes. Jayson Molumby is expected to start in midfield, with Karlan Grant another who will hope to be in the XI.

Score prediction

Everyone knows that Preston’s games have been low-scoring this season, with Lowe having build an excellent defensive unit but they lack that cutting edge in the final third, even if they have been wasteful.

It’s hard to see many goals in this one and whilst Albion may have the better XI on paper, they’re away from home and low on confidence.

A draw would appear to be the safe bet.

Preston 1-1 West Brom

Is there a live stream?

Fans will be able to watch this one live tonight as it will be shown on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels.

There’s no other way to watch the game in the UK, but the clubs can get audio coverage via their respective websites.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 20:00 at Deepdale, with team news shared on social media by the clubs an hour before the first whistle.