Three months ago, Sunderland comprehensively defeated Preston North End 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their spot in the Championship play-offs.

And following the Black Cats faltering at the semi-final stages to remain a second tier side, the two clubs will face off again in their second league match of the 2023-24 season, with North End having a point on the board already but Sunderland having none.

The Wearsiders were defeated 2-1 by Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, whilst North End secured a point on the road against Bristol City on Saturday in a 1-1 draw.

What is the latest team news ahead of Preston North End v Sunderland?

The hosts are still without quite a few players who are recovering from both short and long-term injuries.

Strikers Emil Riis and Ched Evans have been on the sidelines for months, with the Dane suffering a knee injury in January which he is still in the process of recovering from and Evans working his way back from neck surgery.

Both players should be back in September if their recoveries go to plan, but North End's lack of depth up-front has been further hit after Lowe revealed that young striker Layton Stewart suffered a knock in the build-up to the match against Bristol City.

Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady are also nursing issues, with Whiteman undergoing hernia surgery in the summer and Brady picking up a calf knock in pre-season, whilst summer signing Calvin Ramsay from Liverpool has had some kind of setback after he was pencilled in for minutes in midweek against Salford City - that will now not be happening.

As for Sunderland, they will not lose Trai Hume for this match despite his red card against Ipswich Town on the opening weekend of the season.

Hume will serve his one-match ban against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup, meaning that Mowbray can call upon him for the trip to Deepdale.

There are no extra injury issues coming out of the 2-1 defeat against Ipswich though, with Ross Stewart and Corry Evans remaining on the sidelines as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries, with Elliot Embleton expected back in the near future after being out since December.

It would be no surprise if Mowbray goes with the same line-up as what started against Ipswich, or he could perhaps bring Alex Pritchard in as a false nine ahead of young out-and-out striker Luis Semedo.

Is there a Live Stream for Preston North End v Sunderland or is it on TV?

PNE v Sunderland has not been selected for Sky Sports this coming weekend, so it is only available to watch for overseas viewers.

The match can be streamed for overseas fans on both clubs' respective media platforms, whilst UK-based supporters can purchase live audo commentary on PNE's website for £2.50.

Ticket information for Preston North End v Sunderland

Sunderland have been allocated the entire Bill Shankly Kop once again for their trip to Lancashire, meaning over 5,000 Black Cats supporters are set to pack out the away end.

North End have made this a Category A fixture, meaning that the cheapest adult tickets in the ground are in the Alan Kelly Town End at £30 and also in the Sir Tom Finney Stand Family Zone.

What time does Preston North End v Sunderland kick off?

North End's first home league match of the season is a 3pm kick off at Deepdale on August 12, with team news to come in at 2pm.