The regular Championship season concludes on Monday afternoon, but for Sunderland they could be set for an extended end to the 2022-23 campaign.

Going into the final round of matches, the Black Cats sit just two points outside the play-off spots in their first season back in the second tier of English football since 2018, and they travel to Preston North End knowing a win could put them in the top six.

They'd need one of Coventry City or Millwall to drop points in order for that to happen, but backed by a sell-out army of over 5,000 fans, the Black Cats have a major chance of getting to Wembley once again at the end of May.

Standing in their way though are a North End side who were also challenging for the play-off spots until last Saturday, when a 4-1 drubbing by already promoted Sheffield United put an end to their chances after four straight matches without a win.

What is the latest team news for Preston North End v Sunderland?

In terms of North End, Bambo Diaby is suspended until the beginning of next season following his involvement in a brawl against Swansea City last month.

As for injuries, Robbie Brady has missed PNE's last two matches, but the Republic of Ireland international is back in contention and will train this weekend ahead of potentially being included in what could be his final time in the Lilywhites shirt, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Ben Whiteman also missed the defeat at Bramall Lane last Saturday and Lowe has described him as a doubt for the fixture, although he has been back doing gym work this week.

Sunderland meanwhile have a number of players who are sidelined for the rest of the season, including Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette and Danny Batth - that means Tony Mowbray is pretty thin on the ground when it comes to his options.

Mowbray revealed that two players had not been training on Thursday but were expected to be back this weekend in preparation for PNE, but centre-back Dan Ballard will not be returning from his hamstring injury just yet.

The Northern Ireland international has been sidelined since March but Monday will come too soon for the centre-back.

Is Preston North End v Sunderland on TV?

This match has been included as a late selection by Sky Sports for full coverage on Monday afternoon, along with Millwall against Blackburn Rovers as both matches have major play-off permutations.

What time is kick-off for Preston North End v Sunderland?

The final regular season match for both clubs will kick off at 3pm on Monday, May 8 at Deepdale.