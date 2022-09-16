Preston North End v Sheffield United: EFL pundit issues score prediction for weekend clash

Preston North End have been the best team in the Championship so far when it comes to the goals they have conceded.

With an astonishing seven clean sheets so far to their name, they have broken records and have become one of the best teams in history when it comes to their start to the campaign.

However, the issue for PNE comes at the other end of the field.

The side may have been hard to break down at the back but they’ve struggled themselves when it comes to scoring goals against other clubs.

Their strikers have a combined total of one goal between them and they’ve managed only three so far in their first nine fixtures.

The team then need to find a solution to their issues in front of goal – especially with Sheffield United coming to town.

The Blades have been the team to watch and the team to beat so far in the second tier this season.

They’re top of the standings and have lost only once so far.

Whilst Preston might have been able to keep out most other teams this season so far, they may struggle against a United team that have plundered 17 strikes so far this campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team will know that the Lilywhites are hard to break down but Burnley proved in midweek it can be done.

Now, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts another team will be able to break down that Deepdale wall by claiming that he thinks the Blades will win this fixture 2-0.

It would be another excellent victory for Sheffield United if that was the case and would mean that two more have flown in past the league’s best defence.

It would also mean no more goals at the other end for PNE – which would likely mean a bad day at the office for the home faithful.

The Verdict

Sheffield United are an incredible team to watch at the minute and if you can get a result against them in the Championship, then you’ve done a very good job over the side.

This weekend, it is Preston who will be taking on the Blades and hoping to come away with at least a point.

It won’t be easy for Ryan Lowe’s team, with the club struggling to even score goals so far this season. Emil Riis has bagged one and will be chasing more but Troy Parrott has faltered and it might just take one effort to get the goals flowing for the youngster.

David Prutton though could be right in foreseeing a rather comfortable victory for Sheffield United here. Paul Heckingbottom’s side won’t find it easy to break through that solid PNE defence but with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge controlling the play, they should certainly be able to fire in the goals here.

It would be a fantastic result and three points for the Blades – but for North End, they would be disappointed to have shipped two more goals.