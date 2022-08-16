Preston North End v Rotherham United: Confirmed line-ups as team news lands at Deepdale

Two clubs will put their unbeaten Championship records on the line this evening when Preston North End host Rotherham United at Deepdale.

The Millers cross the Pennines coming off a thumping 4-0 win over Reading, but have played one less match than their opponents tonight as their match last week with Coventry City was called off.

They face a stiff task in Lancashire though, with North End yet to concede a goal in their three league encounters.

Ryan Lowe’s side finally got off the mark in the second tier with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town, and he’s made one change to the starting 11 from Saturday, with Daniel Johnson returning to the side in place of Ali McCann, with Emil Riis still on the bench following transfer links to Middlesbrough.

As for the Millers, Paul Warne has made two alterations to Saturday’s victory and they’re both in defence, with Lee Peltier and Cohen Bramall replacing Richard Wood and Shane Ferguson.

PNE XI (3-4-2-1): Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Browne, Johnson; Parrott.

Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Evans, Woodburn, Johnson, Riis.

ROTHERHAM XI (3-5-2): Johansson; Hall, Peltier, Humphreys; Harding, Wiles, Barlaser, Lindsay, Bramall; Washington, Ogbene.

Subs: Vickers, Wood, McCart, High, Kelly, Rathbone, Ferguson.