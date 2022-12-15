Preston North End v QPR: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Preston North End welcome Queens Park Rangers to Deepdale in aiming to build on their terrific 4-1 win at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Supporters could not have dreamt of a better return to action after the World Cup break than beating their local rivals by such a margin, and climbing into the second tier’s top six as a result.

Neil Critchley’s first game as manager of the Rs will be very interesting to observe after Mick Beale and Mark Warburton have laid such solid foundations in the last few seasons.

North End take the favourites tag in part down to Rangers’ drop-off but the sides are well matched to play out a close encounter.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the clash…

Latest team news

Troy Parrott remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Alan Browne, Ali McCann and Emil Riis all missed out at Ewood Park.

Ilias Chair will be hoping to pick up some minutes in the World Cup third and fourth place play-off, rather than being available for selection, and Rangers’ attacking thrust is dented due to the Moroccan’s absence.

Score prediction

North End have been a very difficult team to assess over the course of the first half of the season, but it does feel like they are in better shape than QPR right now.

That said, Critchley will back his ability to shore the West Londoners up defensively in a short space of time and that in turn could lead to a low-scoring affair in Lancashire.

1-1.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Dave Nugent Yes No

Is there a live stream?

A stream can be purchased for £10 via North End’s iFollow service or QPR+.

Highlights will be broadcasted from 9pm on ITV4.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at Deepdale.