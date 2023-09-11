For the first time since his December 2021 departure from Home Park, Ryan Lowe will come face-to-face with former club Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims will make the long trip up north this coming Saturday to take on Preston North End and Lowe, who sit top of the Championship table after 13 points from their opening five fixtures.

They may not be at the summit by the time kick-off rolls around this weekend depending on what happens in Friday night's second tier fixtures, and Plymouth themselves will be looking to spoil North End's great start to the season when Steven Schumacher brings his side to Lancashire.

What is the latest team news for Preston North End v Plymouth Argyle?

Preston North End will be hoping to welcome back some of their senior players that haven't featured so far this season through being on the sidelines.

Creative midfielder Ben Whiteman hasn't been seen since April after picking up an end of season injury, before then undergoing hernia surgery during pre-season.

Having had a setback or two in his recovery, Whiteman is back in full training and so is Robbie Brady, with the left wing-back picking up a calf problem in pre-season that has kept him out since.

The Irishman could be back though for the visit of Argyle, but Ched Evans is expected to be out a while longer as he continues recovering from neck surgery.

There was hope that Danish striker Emil Riis would make his belated return from a knee injury, having been on the shelf since the start of January, but he was not spotted in contact training in the last few days and he could be waiting a while longer for his comeback.

Lowe is also sweating on the fitness of talisman Will Keane, who was injured on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in the last few days.

Keane has scored four goals already this season but an adductor issue could sideline him, meaning Montenegro international Milutin Osmajic may have to go straight into the starting 11 should his visa be granted in time following his move from Cadiz on transfer deadline day.

As for Plymouth, they are still without star goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who suffered a serious knee injury back in February.

Defender Macaulay Gillesphy is back fit following a groin issue in pre-season, whilst Brendan Galloway is yet to make an appearance this season either as he steps up his recovery from a leg injury.

Left-back Saxon Earley is also now on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage, but aside from that there are seemingly no fresh injury blows going into Saturday's contest.

Is there a live stream for Preston North End v Plymouth Argyle?

North End against Argyle was not selected for Sky Sports coverage, meaning that it will be one of many fixtures played on Saturday afternoon.

There will also be no live streams as per usual in the United Kingdom, although you can purchase a £10 match pass via iFollow on PNE's official website if you live outside of the UK.

What are the latest ticket details for Preston North End v Plymouth Argyle?

Tickets for home supporters are still available, with all but three blocks - all in the Sir Tom Finney Stand - showing limited availability.

The cheapest adult ticket for Lilywhites fans will cost £28 in the Alan Kelly Town End, whilst the Invincibles Stand and the Sir Tom Finney Stand start at £30.

Plymouth fan tickets meanwhile will cost £28 for adults and will be situated in the Bill Shankly Kop.

What time does Preston North End v Plymouth Argyle kick off?

The action at Deepdale on Saturday September 16 will commence at 3pm as PNE look to either go back to the top of the table or extend their lead at the summit.

Scuhmacher's side though will be looking to play the spoilers as Lowe comes against his former club for the very first time since his departure.