Preston North End v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two teams who are hoping to strengthen their Championship play-off credentials will face off at Deepdale on Tuesday evening as Preston North End host Nottingham Forest.

With two more games played than the visitors this season, PNE’s chances of finishing in the top six look to be slim, especially after a weekend loss to struggling Reading.

The Lilywhites sit five points off sixth-placed Sheffield United but many teams have two games in hand on them, including Forest who missed out on playing this past weekend against AFC Bournemouth due to damage to the Vitality Stadium.

That means Steve Cooper’s side will have fresh legs going into this one and they will be hoping to post a similar result to the reverse fixture in November, which saw them win convincingly 3-0 when PNE had Frankie McAvoy in charge.

Latest team news

Ryan Lowe was clearly not happy with what he saw against Reading on Saturday from his North End side, having made all three substitutions by the 53rd minute – including hooking Brad Potts in a tactical change in the first half.

Some of the injury-stricken individuals at Deepdale are edging closer to returns but aren’t quite there yet – they include Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen – but Josh Murphy is the closest to returning and could soon be in a matchday squad for the first time since October.

Tonight will come too soon for the Cardiff City loanee though so it looks as though Lowe will go with the same squad that lost to the Royals at the weekend.

As for Forest, they will be missing Brice Samba for the next three games, with the Congolese stopper starting a suspension for his red card against Stoke City last week.

That means American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will come into the fold but there’s likely not going to be too many changes from that draw against the Potters, however the likes of Ryan Yates and Sam Surridge will be pushing to get in the starting 11.

Is there a live stream?

As with all midweek matches, this contest was set to be on the Sky Sports red button feature, as well as both club’s media channels to watch.

You can still purchase a match pass for the latter, however fans in the UK can now watch the match live on Sky Sports Arena as it was selected late in the day for live coverage.

What time is kick-off?

The first ball will be kicked at Deepdale at 7:45pm in what should be a closely-contested encounter.