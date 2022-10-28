Preston North End v Middlesbrough score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit

The Championship serves up an intriguing tie as Preston North End prepare to host Middlesbrough at Deepdale.

In what will be Michael Carrick’s first match in charge of the away side, plenty of eyes will be on the fixture, with football fans across the country keen to see how the former Manchester United midfielder gets on.

Whilst it will no doubt be a stern test, Preston are not exactly in flying form going into the fixture.

Three defeats in their last four for Ryan Lowe’s side leaves them 12th in the Championship standings.

Last time out, away at Blackpool against a local rival, PNE were beaten 4-2, so their players will surely feel they have something to prove this weekend.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, appear to have potentially turned a corner just in time for the arrival of their new head coach.

The side have four points from their last two having beaten Wigan and drew 0-0 with Huddersfield last time out.

Those results leave them 21st in the division as Carrick steps into his first full-time management role, and it is going to be interesting to see how they perform at Deepdale on Saturday.

Despite their recent turn in form, though, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing Preston North End to take all three points in the Championship clash this weekend.

Writing in his Sky Sports Column, Prutton predicted a scoreline of Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

Backing Preston for a home win seems like a safe bet, but I think Middlesbrough might edge this one personally.

In recent weeks, the results have been better and the arrival of Carrick should really rejuvenate the squad after what has been a difficult period for the club.

The old ‘new manager bounce’ could play into Boro’s hands here, then, and if they can get a goal or two, considering Preston don’t score many, the home side may not be able to get back into the game.

Of course, Preston’s defensive record will make that difficult to achieve, but you just feel if one of the side’s is going to go out there and try to really go for it, it might be Carrick’s team given it’s his first match in charge.