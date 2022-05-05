Preston North End v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough will head to Deepdale on Saturday knowing that they’ll need results elsewhere to go their way if they’re to secure a play-off spot on the final day of the Championship season.

Preston North End have nothing to play for but they certainly won’t mind spoiling Chris Wilder and co’s party.

A Boro win will not be enough alone but should either Luton Town (at home to Reading) or Sheffield United (at home to Fulham) lose as well then they will make the play-offs.

A victory would be enough if Luton draw or if the Blades draw and there is a three-goal swing.

The supporters will likely have one eye on those results but the Teessiders have to focus on earning three points to keep their dreams alive.

They’ve won two on the bounce to keep within touch of the top six but their hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Barnsley themselves.

It’s set to be an exciting occasion, here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off…

The ultimate Preston North End end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did PNE play in their first game of the 2021-22 season? Bristol City Hull Swansea West Brom

Latest team news

Tom Barkhuizen, Ched Evans, and Andrew Hughes all missed last weekend’s game and are questionable ahead of Saturday – with the former working his way back from months sidelined.

Boro, meanwhile, have a clean bill of health after Dael Fry returned to action in the 3-1 win over Stoke.

Score prediction

Boro have so much more to play for at Deepdale on Saturday but North End have proven themselves a difficult side to play against under Ryan Lowe.

That said, you feel Wilder’s men may just be able to claim the 2-1 win they need to give them a chance of a top six finish.

Is there a live stream?

No, live streams will not be available. Though Boro fans can watch it via a Beamback at the Riverside.

Audio streams are available through both clubs’ websites.

Is it on TV?

The game will not be shown on live TV, with Luton v Reading picked by Sky Sports.

However, the goals from the Preston v Boro, Sheffield United v Fulham, and Bournemouth v Millwall games will all be shown in the coverage of the Luton game (on Sky Sports Main Event from 12pm) as they go in.

What time is kick-off?

As it is the final day of the Championship season, all 12 fixtures kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

That means full team news will be available at 11.30am.