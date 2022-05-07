Preston North End v Middlesbrough: Confirmed line-ups as team news lands at Deepdale

The final day of the 2021-22 Championship season has arrived and Middlesbrough head across the North Pennines to face a Preston North End side with their play-off chances still hanging in the balance.

Chris Wilder’s team need to defeat the Lilywhites at Deepdale and then hope one of Sheffield United or Luton Town slip up, but all Boro can do is win and let everything else play out.

The team news is in for both sides – let’s see how they line up for the 12:30 kick off.

Preston North End There’s just one change for North End from their 3-1 victory over Barnsley last weekend at Oakwell. Patrick Bauer has dropped out with a knock and is replaced by Bambo Diaby, who is making a rare start for the Lilywhites. Daniel Johnson continues in his role at wing-back and there could be a final appearance in a PNE shirt for Paul Huntington, who will depart the club this summer. Starting XI: Iversen; Van den Berg, Diaby, Lindsay; Potts, Browne (C), Whiteman, McCann, Johnson; Riis, Archer Subs: Ripley, Cunningham, Huntington, Ledson, Maguire, Evans, O’Neill Middlesbrough There is just one change to Wilder’s team from the 3-1 win last weekend over Stoke City. Paddy McNair has recovered from his illness to come back into the back three, with Lee Peltier dropping down to the bench. Martin Payero is the unlucky man to miss out from the matchday squad entirely from last weekend. Starting XI: Daniels; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson (C), McGree, Tavernier; Sporar, Watmore Subs: Lumley, Peltier, Bamba, Connolly, Bola, Coburn, Balogun