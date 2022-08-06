Preston North End v Hull City: Confirmed line-ups as team news lands at Deepdale

Preston North End will be searching for their first win of the season this afternoon when they host Hull City at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites’s 2022-23 Championship campaign started off with a goalless draw against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, and this week they come up against a Tigers side who snuck a late win against Bristol City last week.

Ryan Lowe has gone with an unchanged starting 11 from what he selected against the Latics, with just young Mikey O’Neill coming onto the bench to replace Ched Evans, who starts a three-match ban following his red card last Saturday.

Think you’re a Preston North End expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What is the capacity of Deepdale? 21,042 22,912 23,404 24,535

As for Hull, Shota Arveladze has made just one change to his team, with Tyler Smith being withdrawn in place of new summer signing Benjamin Tetteh, who partners another new arrival in Oscar Estupinan.

PNE XI (3-5-2): Woodman; Storey, Lindsey, Hughes; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Johnson (C), Brady; Parrott, Riis.

Subs: Cornell, Fernandez, Bauer, Ledson, McCann, Woodburn, O’Neill.

HULL XI (3-5-2): Ingram; Jones, Figueiredo, Greaves; Coyle, Seri, Tufan, Slater, Allahyar; Tetteh, Estupinan.

Subs: Robson, Elder, Cannon, McLoughlin, Wilks, Williams, Covil.