Preston North End v Derby County: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It is going to be an emotional afternoon at Deepdale tomorrow as Preston North End celebrate the life of their former owner Trevor Hemmings, whilst also welcoming Derby County to Lancashire for the resumption of the Championship season.

There has been a two week break due to international fixtures and PNE were given a chance to recharge their batteries after a winless run of six matches, culminating in a 3-2 loss to Queens Park Rangers.

That paled into insignificance though when news emerged earlier this week of the shock passing of Hemmings at the age of 86, having been owner of the Lilywhites since 2010.

And in a bid to get as many people to Deepdale as possible to commemorate Hemmings, North End have made all tickets £5 with all the money going to charity, so it promises to be a bumper crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Let’s look at the team news for both sides and whether or not you can watch if you cannot attend the stadium.

Latest team news

North End have a number of injury issues heading into this that haven’t cleared up following the international break.

Head coach Frankie McAvoy confirmed that Ched Evans is still not ready to come back into the fold after suffering a recurrence of plantar fasciitis – he’s been missing since the second week of the season and one man who hasn’t even made his debut yet in Matthew Olosunde is still a few weeks away from featuring for the first time.

23 questions about some of Preston North End’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 What year did Paul McKenna make his league PNE debut? 1995 1996 1997 1998

Sean Maguire picked up a hamstring tweak against QPR so he is a doubt but Northern Ireland international Ali McCann won’t be fit after he also suffered an injury against the Hoops – this one being to the ankle.

Derby will have to make at least one change as Nathan Byrne picking up his fifth booking of the season means he misses the trip to Lancashire.

Aside from that though there are no new injury concerns for Wayne Rooney’s side, who may even welcome Colin Kazim-Richards back in the coming weeks from an achilles injury.

Is there a live stream?

As ever with Saturday afternoon matches, this one will not be available to view online in the UK, but live commentary will be available on both club’s websites, with it costing £2.50 on PNE’s.

Overseas fans can watch the match though on iFollow PNE for £10 as per usual.

What time is kick-off?

The Lilywhites and the Rams will do battle at 3pm at Deepdale this Saturday following the tributes to Hemmings in what will be a poignant day for all concerned at the club.